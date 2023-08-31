Coco Gauff's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | US Open, 3rd round

Teen star Coco Gauff will face off against Elise Mertens in the third round of the 2023 US Open on Friday.

Gauff was up against fellow teenager Mirra Andreeva in the second round. The two had previously battled it out at the French Open earlier this year, with the American needing three sets to prevail.

Andreeva started off strong this time as well by breaking Gauff's serve in the very first game of the match. However, the World No. 7 swept the next four games to race ahead and soon captured the opening set.

The second set was one-way traffic in Gauff's direction and she won the match 6-3, 6-2. She then took to the court once again for her doubles tie with Jessica Pegula, with the duo defeating Elizabeth Mandlik and Quinn Gleeson 6-2, 6-1.

Where is Coco Gauff playing?

She's currently competing in the US Open, the season's final Major as well as her home Grand Slam. The teenager made it to the quarterfinals in singles last year, her best showing at the tournament so far. She also made it to the title round in doubles a couple of years ago.

Who is Coco Gauff playing against?

Elise Mertens at the 2023 US Open.

Coco Gauff's next opponent is 32nd seed Elise Mertens. After saving three match points in the first round against Mirjam Bjorklund, the Belgian came back from the brink of defeat in the second round as well.

Up against 2022 Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins in the second round, Mertens saved a couple of match points in the second set tie-break. She would then go on to win the match 3-6, 7-6 (7), 6-1.

Mertens is a two-time US Open quarterfinalist in singles, having reached the stage in 2019 and 2020. She also won the doubles title here in 2019 alongside Aryna Sabalenka.

Coco Gauff vs Elise Mertens match schedule

The two will take the court on Friday, but the exact time will be known once the day's schedule is out.

Date: September 1, 2023.

Time: TBA.

Coco Gauff vs Elise Mertens streaming details

Viewers in the US, Australia, UK, Canada, and India can watch the match live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on ESPN.

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.