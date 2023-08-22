Coco Gauff's outfit for US Open 2023 revealed

Coco Gauff will begin her quest for her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open in an all-new kit. The American unveiled her striking outfit in style in a glamorous photoshoot.

Gauff will approach the upcoming US Open brimming with confidence, having enjoyed a remarkably successful North American swing in the lead-up to the Grand Slam.

The World No. 6 kicked off the hard court season by clinching her maiden WTA 500 title at the Citi Open in Washington. Despite a quarterfinals exit at the Canadian Open, the 19-year-old bounced back strongly to claim the biggest title of her career at the WTA 1000 Cincinnati Open. Notably, the American defeated Iga Swiatek en route to the title, securing her first-ever win over the World No. 1 in eight meetings.

In a dazzling photoshoot for her apparel and shoe sponsor, New Balance, Coco Gauff unveiled her outfit for the 2023 US Open. Posing against the backdrop of a tennis court, the American showed off her vibrant yellow ensemble and complementary shoes designed for her campaign in New York.

Coco Gauff's Instagram stories

"I'm going to give it my all in US Open, if things go great, that's exciting, if not I go back and get ready for the next one" - Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff won the 2023 Cincinnati Open

On Sunday, August 20, Coco Gauff defeated Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-4 to claim her maiden WTA 1000 title at the 2023 Cincinnati Open. With her win, the 19-year-old became the youngest champion in the tournament's history.

Looking ahead to the US Open, the American expressed her determination to give her best at the Major. She emphasized her intention to work harder and bounce back stronger should the outcome not unfold in her favor at this year's event.

"I believe in just, I don't know, you give it your all. That's all you can do. I'm going to give it my all in US Open. If things go great, that's exciting. If not, I go back and work hard and get ready for the next one. That's kind of the mentality you have to have," Coco Gauff said during her post-match press conference.

The 19-year-old also highlighted the importance of accepting the bad days with the good, stating her desire to maintain this mindset during her campaign in New York.

"That's accepting the good with the bad, just keep persevering. So that's what I'm going to do in US Open," she added.

At last year's edition of the Major, Gauff reached her maiden quarterfinals berth in New York, where she was defeated by Caroline Garcia. Heading into her home Slam in exceptional form, the American will be aiming for more success at the event this time around.

The 2023 US Open is scheduled to commence on August 28.