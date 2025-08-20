Coco Gauff's outfit for US Open 2025 revealed

Coco Gauff prepares for a striking appearance at the US Open, as she revealed her brand new gear for the final Grand Slam of the season. The American would hope to hunt down her third major title in style, as the event kicks off on August 24.Fashion-forward Gauff created a buzz in the tennis world ahead of the 2025 Italian Open as she debuted her gear created in collaboration with her kit sponsor, New Balance, and luxury apparel brand, Miu Miu. The 21-year-old created three iterations of the gear and donned it in Berlin and most recently in Cincinnati, as well.So when it came to the place where Gauff won her first major title, she couldn't disappoint. The 2025 French Open champion gave a glimpse of her exclusive look for the 2025 US Open by New Balance, as she announced her collaboration with the Tax advisory firm, Baker Tilly US.&quot;Together with @bakertillyus, we’re redefining what’s possible. Ready to meet the moment in New York. #teambakertilly,&quot; she posted on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCoco Gauff's relationship with New Balance goes way back to 2018, which marked the beginning of their partnership. The American signed an extended contract with the brand in 2022, ahead of her maiden WTA finals.Coco Gauff elaborated on how difficult it is for players to cope with pressure of winningIn an interview after the fourth round of the Cincinnati Open, Coco Gauff heavily weighed in on the pressure created by fans that players have to endure. She admits struggling with high expectations and difficulty in coping with the constant burden.&quot;When you have a slam like now compared to maybe when I was before my US Open run, I think it's a little bit easier the rest of the year because now everyone's not calling your year bad because I guess winning a slam defines if you're having a good year or not and not the other tournaments as well. And that just doesn't go for me, that goes for all players,&quot; she said.Coco Gauff further explained how she feels it's normal to have a balance of both successful and unsuccessful runs in tournaments due to the intense scheduling.&quot;I think sometimes tennis fans want us to win like every week but we're playing 11 months, it's not that easy and so it's completely normal I think for maybe a player to have a good three, four weeks and then maybe not have as well of a good three or three, four weeks just because the way our season is built.&quot;The two-time Grand Slam champion refrained from playing in the mixed doubles exhibition as well.