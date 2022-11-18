Coco Gauff's Wimbledon 2019 outfit displayed in Delray Beach City hall to honor teenager

November 15, 2022, was a special day for Coco Gauff as she oversaw the unveiling of a special gift from the City of Delray Beach.

The teenage star had her uniform from her 2019 Wimbledon debut proudly displayed in the lobby of City Hall.

Gauff was grateful for the support the city of Delray has shown her and stated that even though she started playing tennis in Atlanta, she fell in love with the sport in Delray.

"Thank you to all of the city of Delray for constantly supporting me. I started tennis in atlanta but fell in love with the sport in Delray," Gauff said.

In a speech before the unveiling, Mayor Shelly Petrolia said that Gauff had a great future in store and that the city of Delray "will always be cheering you on."

"After waiting for two long years, we get to unveil this momentous gift that Coco gave to the city. We are so very proud and honored to have it hanging here in City Hall, showcasing our superstar. We know that the future has great things in store for you, and your hometown will always be cheering you on," Mayor Shelly Petrolia said.

A look at Coco Gauff's 2022 season

Coco Gauff had a disappointing end to her season

Coco Gauff shocked the tennis world in 2019 when she beat Venus Williams on her Wimbledon debut aged 15. Gauff has risen quickly up the ranks since then and is now one of the most recognizable names in the sport.

Although the teenager hasn't won a singles title this season, she's been a model of consistency, reaching a career-high ranking of World No. 4. Gauff reached her maiden Grand Slam final at Roland Garros, losing to Iga Swiatek in straight sets. She did well at the US Open as well, making the quarterfinals before going down to Caroline Garcia.

Gauff excelled on the doubles circuit, becoming the World No. 1 in August. Along with Jessica Pegula, the pair have won three titles this year (Doha, Toronto, and San Diego) as well as making the final at Roland Garros.

The 18-year-old qualified for the 2022 WTA Finals in both singles and doubles, becoming the youngest player to do so since Anna Kournikova in 1999. Unfortunately, she lost all her matches in the season-ending championship.

Gauff can, nevertheless, be proud of her performances this season, and the disappointing ending may indeed serve as a motivator in her preparations for next season.

