Coco Gauff jokingly says she will never call Frances Tiafoe in an emergency

In a video uploaded by WTA on social media on Tuesday, World No. 3 Coco Gauff has named Frances Tiafoe as the one player she would never call in an emergency.

Coco Gauff and Frances Tiafoe are in Indian Wells for the BNP Paribas Open, one of the events where the ATP and WTA players compete at the same time.

Gauff jokingly said she could not name any WTA player as women are "better and smarter," so she would stick with Frances Tiafoe only. She said:

"Definitely Frances Tiafoe. Yeah, either Frances Tiafoe on the men and on the women, I feel like women are just better and smarter so I can't really think of someone off the top of my head that wouldn't be good. So I am just honestly going to stick with Frances. I feel like that's a man question. No offence to you guys."

Here is the video:

It will be interesting to see how Frances Tiafoe responds, as he usually doesn't hold back when it comes to banter with Coco Gauff.

The World No. 3, Gauff will face Belinda Bencic in her fourth round match at Indian Wells; Frances Tiafoe, on the other hand, suffered an upset loss against World No. 349 Yosuke Watanuki.

Coco Gauff and Frances Tiafoe have trolled each other in the past as well

Coco Gauff and Frances Tiafoe are good friends and often tease each other on and off the court. Back in 2023, Coco Gauff won a rally against Frances Tiafoe in a charity match before the Australian Open. She shared the clip on social media and wrote that she had waited her whole life for that moment.

Here is the video of that rally:

They also battled each other in challenge, "Who knows Serena Williams better?", few years back and that was won by Frances Tiafoe after a close competition. The trivia included questions like Serena's birthday, her achievements and big moments from her career.

Here is the video:

Coco Gauff refused to admit that Frances Tiafoe knows Serena Williams more, saying:

"Frances (Tiafoe), you got lucky, but I know more about Serena (Williams) than you do."

Coco Gauff had a perfect start to the 2025 season as she won the United Cup with Team USA. She won nine matches in a row but then suffered a loss against Paula Badosa in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

