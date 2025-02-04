Coco Gauff sends 2-word message to Samara Joy after jazz singer's double Grammys 2025 win

Coco Gauff sent her heartfelt congratulations to American Jazz singer Samara Joy who won two awards at yesterday's Grammys. She won the awards for Best Jazz Performance for her song 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Me' and Best Jazz Vocal Album for her album ' A Joyful Holiday' at the 67th Grammys.

The American tennis star took to her Instagram to share a post of Samara with her awards on her story.

"yesss @samarajoysings congratulations" - she wrote

Gauff has always been a music enthusiast. She frequently gives shout outs to her favorite artists on social media and celebrates their achievements.

It was no different this time around. The 20-year-old also celebrated the Grammy wins of Doechii and Beyonce. She took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her joy.

"I LOVE DOECHII AWWWW IM SO HAPPY 😭❤️ HAPPY BHM"- she wrote.

The tennis star showed her excitement for what she thought was a long-due win for Beyoncé. Gauff has been a fan of hers since time immemorial and also has a Beyoncé group chat with her friends.

"long overdue! congratulations beyonce ahhhhhh #BHM #CowboyCarter"- She posted.

Gauff also highlighted how monumental it was for all these talented Black women to win awards on the grand stage of the Recording Academy during Black History Month. She has also been vocal about her struggles as a Black woman in tennis.

Coco Gauff credited Venus and Serena Williams for being role models for Black women in tennis

Coco Gauff during an interview at the 2024 US Open - Source: Getty

In an interview with Baker Tilly US last year, Coco spoke about how recognition as a Black woman who plays tennis was a big issue.

"Finding myself was difficult. Being Black in tennis is, sometimes you do stick out like a sore thumb. Like in the Black community, tennis is not a huge thing. Nobody really knew anything about it. I had mentioned that I play tennis but nobody cared," she said.

However, having role models like Venus and Serena really helpeto Gauff to keep the dream of achieving glory in tennis alive. She also highlighted how watching Venus compete at the 2012 US Open was life-changing for her.

"But I feel like for me, having role models like Serena and Venus to look up to made a difference. Honestly I just remember watching Venus at US Open. My dad got second row tickets (showing a clip of her at the game) and we were so close and that was a cool thing," she recalled.

She was also candid about the sport being predominantly white and how having idols like the Williams sisters was supportive.

