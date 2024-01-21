Coco Gauff penned a touching message for her younger brother, Cameron, after advancing to the quarterfinals of the 2024 Australian Open.

Gauff, who is on the hunt for her second Grand Slam title, has showcased exceptional form in Melbourne. The American has been on a dominant run at the Major, not dropping a set in her first three matches.

This trend continued in her fourth-round match against Magdalena Frech. Gauff delivered a commanding performance against the Pole, winning 6-1, 6-2 in just 63 minutes. In doing so, the 19-year-old advanced to her maiden Australian Open quarterfinal, becoming the youngest woman to do so since Agnieszka Radwanska in 2008.

Coco Gauff celebrated the achievement by sending a heartfelt message to her brother Cameron, commending him for earning the MVP title with his American football team, the Delray Rocks.

"Go Cam Bam. MVP Delray Rocks. I love you," Gauff wrote on the camera.

Expand Tweet

Gauff also honored her brothers, Codey and Cameron, through a touching tribute on her shoes. During her on-court interview, the World No. 4 was asked about the message inscribed on her footwear. The American disclosed that they featured an inspirational quote, along with the coordinates of the public park where she honed her tennis skills growing up.

"Yes, I have a lot of things written on my shoe. One is, 'You can change the world with your racquet.' Something my dad told me since I was a little girl. It’s the inspiration for why I feel it’s important to speak up about certain issues," Coco Gauff said (at 1:23).

"Another thing written on my shoe is the coordinates to the park I grew up at in Delray Beach, Florida. I grew up playing on public tennis courts at Pompey Park so that's the coordinates on there," she added.

The 19-year-old also revealed that she included her brothers' names as the final touches to the shoes, extending a heartfelt message of love to them. She also congratulated Cameron on his MVP title.

"The last thing I have my little brothers' names on the shoe, Codey and Cameron. I know they're at home. I love you guys. Cameron just got MVP for his football team, so I’m super proud of you Cam," she said.

Coco Gauff to take on Marta Kostyuk in Australian Open QF

Coco Gauff at the 2024 Australian Open

Following her win over Magdalena Frech, Coco Gauff will square off against Marta Kostyuk for a place in the semifinals of the 2024 Australian Open. Kostyuk defeated Maria Timofeeva 6-2, 6-1 to book her place against the American.

Gauff enjoys a 1-0 lead in her head-to-head record against the Ukrainian, having secured a 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 victory in their sole previous encounter at the 2022 Adelaide International.

Coco Gauff remains on course for a blockbuster semifinal showdown against Aryna Sabalenka at the Australian Open, setting the stage for a rematch of their thrilling battle in the 2023 US Open final. Sabalenka advanced to the quarterfinals in Melbourne with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Amanda Anisimova.