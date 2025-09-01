Coco Gauff sends love to compatriot Taylor Townsend as she shares her thoughts after heartbreaking US Open exit

Coco Gauff showed love to Taylor Townsend after the latter bowed out of her best US Open singles run with a disappointing record to her name. Townsend lost to Barbora Krejcikova in three sets after the Czech player saved eight match points to claim the win.Townsend was on a remarkable run in her home Grand Slam and reached the fourth round, her best run in a singles Grand Slam event. She faced Krejcikova, a two-time Major champion, for a place in the quarterfinal.Townsend was exceptional in the first set, claiming it 6-1. In the second set, she led 5-4 and earned a match point on Krejcikova's serve, but could not convert it. The set went into a tiebreaker, and the American earned seven more match points, but failed to convert any, before losing it 13-15.Eventually, Krejcikova ran away with the third set to register a 1-6, 7-6(13), 6-3 win, and became the first player to win a US Open match after saving eight match points.Overall, this was a fulfilling singles campaign at the US Open for Townsend. She shared a carousel of images from her fourth-round match at the Louis Armstrong Stadium. She captioned the post:“HEAR THE ROAR” 🦖 Left it all out there, but thank you #usopen for an unforgettable atmosphere ❤️‍🔥⚡️ Onto Doubles tomorrow✅ View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer compatriot, Coco Gauff, showed love in comments with multiple heart emojis.Coco Gauff's comment on Taylor Townsend's post | InstagramTownsend's remarkable run included straight-set victories over 25th seed Jelena Ostapenko and fifth seed Mirra Andreeva before falling to Krejcikova.Coco Gauff and Taylor Townsend continue their 2025 US Open run in separate formatsCoco Gauff at the 2025 US Open - Source: GettyTaylor Townsend, ranked 139th in singles, pulled off a remarkable run before falling in the fourth round. In doubles, she is the top-ranked WTA star and is seeded first with her partner Katerina Siniakova.In the first round, the two-time Grand Slam-winning pair defeated Aldila Sutjiadi and Nadiia Kichenok 7-5, 6-2, before getting the better of Alycia Parks and Dayana Yastremska 6-3, 6-3. In the round of 16, the top-seeded pair will take on Yu Yuan and Camila Osorio.Meanwhile, Coco Gauff, the top-ranked American in the WTA singles, continues her quest for a second Grand Slam title this year. She defeated Ajla Tomljanovic, Donna Vekic, and Magdalena Frech to set up a fourth-round encounter against Naomi Osaka.