Coco Gauff sends loving message to boyfriend Jalen Sera after he shares endearing selfie from their time in Atlanta

Coco Gauff recently sent a loving message to her boyfriend Jalen Sera after he shared a selfie he took of the lovebirds during their time together in Atlanta. Gauff, the WTA No. 2 and two-time Major winner, and Sera, an Atlanta-based musician and actor, went public with their romantic relationship a few days ago, in the aftermath of the women's tennis star's title triumph at the 2025 French Open.

Ad

On Monday, June 16, Sera took to his Instagram and shared a post consisting of six pictures. The last one featured a selfie he took alongside girlfriend Gauff. Sera captioned the post:

"Perching and searching🦢"

Ad

Trending

Soon after Jalen Sera shared the post, Coco Gauff endearingly wrote in the comments:

"Redemption mission complete"

The WTA No. 2 also added a separate comment with the following emojis:

"🫶🏾🫶🏾"

Gauff's comments on Sera's Instagram post, dated Monday, June 16, 2025 (Source: Instagram/jalensera)

Gauff and Sera didn't make their relationship public in a conventional manner. It stemmed from a heartfelt message the Atlanta-based artist sent to the WTA star after her recent success at Roland Garros.

Ad

"You're doing great, and..." - Jalen Sera's message and Coco Gauff's response that confirmed the pair's romance after American's French Open glory

Coco Gauff poses with the 2025 French Open women's singles trophy (Source: Getty)

Coco Gauff produced a memorable comeback in the women's singles final of the 2025 French Open. The American found herself a set down against reigning World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, but ultimately went on to turn the tables on the Belarusian and clinch the clay Major.

Ad

In the aftermath of her success in Paris, she appeared in a fun promotional video for Bose. In the video, Gauff played a game called "What's That Sound?", which needed the 21-year-old to identify certain sounds, including messages from her loved ones. Here, a message from Sera was played for the two-time Grand Slam winner.

"Just wanted to say you're the absolute coolest person ever. I'm so proud of you. You're doing great, and I love you," Sera said.

Ad

Gauff instantly recognized Sera's voice and confirmed the pair as a couple in a romantic relationship:

"That's my boyfriend, and today's actually our two-year anniversary. So, that's very nice. Aww, he didn't tell me about that."

On the tennis front, Coco Gauff's next competitive outing is set to come at the 2025 WTA German Open, where she is the No. 2 seed. The American has received a first-round bye at the WTA 500 grasscourt tournament and will begin her campaign directly in the second round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More