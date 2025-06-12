Coco Gauff sends out strong warning after falling victim to cybercrime amid French Open victory tour

Days after her maiden French Open title triumph, Coco Gauff shockingly found one of her social media handles hacked. Upon realizing the uncomfortable truth, Gauff made her followers aware of the situation.
On Wednesday, June 11, a post shared via the 21-year-old's X (formerly Twitter) claimed she had started a memecoin 'to help underprivileged youth and give them access to the power of sports'. The post also featured the link 'cocostoken.com', urging people to invest in the alleged cryptocurrency.
Later, Coco Gauff took to her Instagram Stories and confirmed the memecoin update was fake and that her X account had been hacked. The two-time singles Major champion wrote:
"My twitter got hacked... Do not buy this. It's not real, please spread the info"
Concerned about the possibility of her followers being tricked into parting with their hard-earned money, she added in the next post:
"My X account is hacked... Do not buy or pay attention anything posted until you hear from me on here (Instagram) spread the word please! Lol I don't want people wasting their money"
At the time of writing, the memecoin post isn't visible on Gauff's X handle. Presumably, it was reported and then taken down.
The newly-crowned French Open women's singles champion touched down in the USA just a day after conquering Roland Garros, and immediately embarked on a two-day victory lap by appearing in various high-profile media appearances.
Coco Gauff's French Open success sets off media frenzy in the USA; WTA No. 2 features as Jimmy Fallon's guest
Gauff's 2023 US Open triumph was well-documented by the American media. However, the fact that she became the first American woman to clinch the French Open title since her idol Serena Williams in 2015 kicked off a media frenzy after her return from Paris.
CBS Mornings, the TODAY show, Good Morning America, ESPN First Take, Vogue and Essence all spent time with the 21-year-old. She answered questions on a diverse array of subjects ranging from her on-court mentality to taste in music to receiving warm messages from the Obamas on her Roland Garros success and more.
Last but not least, Coco Gauff made a memorable appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. She crashed Fallon's opening monologue, with the WTA No. 2 later being dubbed a "national treasure" by the audience.