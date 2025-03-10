Coco Gauff sends sweet birthday message to Olympian Sunisa Lee

Coco Gauff has congratulated Sunisa Lee on the gymnast's 22nd birthday. The two-time Olympic gold medalist celebrated at a lavish party in New York in a stunning red dress. She is the 2020 all-around Olympic gold medalist and was part of the US 'Golden Girls' team that took home gold at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Lee was also named 'Woman of the Year' by Glamour magazine. She and Gauff are good friends and often compliment each other. Gauff had her own brush with glitz and glamor in February when she and her mother, Candi, attended the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood.

Lee posted images of her birthday party on Instagram, with her holding a birthday cake with the words "Twenty Two" on it. Gauff responded with her congratulations:

"Happy birthday gorgeous"

Sunisa Lee Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/stories/sunisalee/3584817221206064948/?hl=en)

Gauff did not attend the party, as she's busy vying for her tenth WTA tour title at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. She is due to play Maria Sakkari in the tournament's third round.

Coco Gauff and Sunisa Lee often swap social media messages

Coco Gauff and Sunisa Lee often exchange messages on Instagram. After Gauff's win at the WTA Tour finals in Saudi Arabia, Lee was quick to congratulate her friend on her Instagram story, posting:

"@cocogauff the greatest to do it."

Gauff reciprocated after Lee joined the ranks of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit models. She dropped into the Olympian's comment section and posted a one-word message, with a love-heart emoji:

"Yesss"

Gauff also cheered for Lee when she was awarded Glamour’s 2024 Women of the Year. She attended the Times Square event to celebrate with her friend. The 20-year-old Gauff and 22-year-old Lee are among the young female athletes who are making waves off the court.

Gauff burst onto the scene at 15 and won her maiden Major at the 2023 US Open. After ending 2024 on a high, winning the Beijing WTA 1000 and the WTA Tour finals in Riyadh, she guided Team USA to victory in the United Cup this January. She reached the Australian Open quarterfinals but lost to Paula Badosa.

Coco Gauff's form has been sketchy since that defeat. She came through a tough three-set test in her first match at Indian Wells, beating Moyuka Uchijima 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(4).

