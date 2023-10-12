Coco Gauff shows her 'love' for autumn; shares how she is spending the season after her return to hometown of Atlanta, Georgia ahead of the WTA Finals

Coco Gauff recently revealed how she is spending the fall season after returning to her hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, ahead of the commencement of the highly anticipated 2023 WTA Finals.

Gauff returned home after losing to Iga Swiatek in the 2023 China Open semifinals. The Pole defeated Gauff 6-2, 6-3, thus putting an end to the American's impressive 16-match winning streak.

The World No. 3 qualified for the highly anticipated 2023 WTA Finals, scheduled to take place in the vibrant city of Cancun, Mexico, from October 29 to November 5. Apart from her singles campaign, she will also join forces with her friend and compatriot, Jessica Pegula, to compete in the doubles category.

Recently, Coco Gauff took to social media to share a delightful series of pictures, showcasing how she is embracing the autumn season before embarking on her WTA finals campaign in Cancun. The 19-year-old delighted her followers with a glimpse into her world.

One of the pictures featured Gauff in a charming old-school vinyl CD shop, surfing through vinyls of timeless music. In another photo, she shared a delightful candle that resembled a pumpkin spice latte. She also posted a couple of breathtaking pictures of a lake.

"i <3 autumn," Gauff captioned her Instagram post.

The US Open champion also took to her Instagram stories to share a couple of pictures of her time in Atlanta. One of the pictures featured the charming Hapeville Dwarf House, while the other featured her inside an elevator.

"First time here, this is my Disney world," Gauff captioned her Instagram story.

Coco Gauff's Instagram stories

Coco Gauff defends Iga Swiatek: "I would dream to have a season like she had"

Coco Gauff at a press conference

After an exceptional 2022 season, during which she ascended to the coveted World No. 1 ranking and clinched an impressive eight titles, including two Grand Slams at the French Open and the US Open, Iga Swiatek's fortunes were not so upbeat in the current season.

Swiatek managed to defend only three of her titles from the previous year - in Doha, Stuttgart, and at the French Open. Additionally, she won the 2023 Poland Open. However, despite her hometown success, the Pole experienced a rather lackluster performance during the North American swing. As a result, she fell to the second position in the world rankings, with Aryna Sabalenka taking over the top spot after the conclusion of the US Open.

Coco Gauff, who competed against Iga Swiatek in the semifinals of the 2023 China Open, did not perceive the former World No. 1's season as a disappointment.

“I mean, I've seen some of the comments people are saying, like she had not a good season. I mean, she won a slam and was No. 1 forever,” Coco Gauff said, defending her rival in the presser before their China Open clash.

Gauff, who has experienced a remarkable breakthrough season in 2023, expressed her admiration for the success achieved by Iga Swiatek this year. She emphasized that she would have truly cherished the level of accomplishment the former World No. 1 has attained.

“I'm like, I would dream to have the season like she had this year,” she added.