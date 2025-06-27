Coco Gauff shows off new gorgeous nails ahead of Wimbledon

Coco Gauff has elevated her style with new manicured nails for the 2025 Wimbledon. The 21-year-old was the women's singles title winner at the French Open, where she defeated Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in the finals.

Coco Gauff has been upping her fashion game in major tournaments and events for a while now. In addition to sporting customized New Balance fits, she has also become one of those players known to win matches with long nails. At the Roland Garros, the two-time Grand Slam champion sported a velvet cat-eye manicure in deep navy blue, complementing her blue marble-printed outfit.

For Wimbledon, she opted for almond-shaped nails, drawing inspiration from coastal elements. The peachy-pink set of nails featured a seashell on the ring finger and stylized golden waves. One of her nails had a golden ring and a little pearl on the rim. Gauff posted her nails on her Instagram story, captioning:

Trending

"Wimby nails"

Coco Gauff shows off new nails; Instagram - @cocogauff

The World No. 2 will face Dayana Yastremka in the first round, slated to take place on June 30, 2025.

Gauff had a underwhelming run at the Berlin Open, facing defeat from Wang Xinyu in the first round. Despite that, she turned heads with her green-and-white Miu Miu outfit, calling it one of her favorites.

"I wish I could give this kit some more screen time as it’s definitely one of my favs.." she wrote in her Instagram post.

At the Australian Open in January, she advanced to the quarterfinals before succumbing to Paula Badosa in straight sets.

Coco Gauff opened up about the motivational quote that helped her win the Roland Garros title

Gauff at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - (Source: Getty)

Coco Gauff reached her first major final at the 2022 French Open, blazing past ace players before losing to Pole Iga Swiatek in straight sets. Reflecting on that, she shared that the loss motivated her to win in the 2025 edition.

"I think, you know, there was a quote that I grew up by, and it's, forget your wins, remember your losses. And, you know, I always would push it over, but as I got older, I realized the importance of that. And when I lost in that final in 2022, I was like, I've got to really remember this, remember this feeling, so that I can be able to combat it next time if I got the opportunity." (via Today Show)

Gauff was the youngest athlete to be the US flag-bearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She was in the running for the title but lost to Donna Vekic in the third round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More