Coco Gauff shows support to friend Bailey Taylor Brown as Bachelor contestant unveils NBA All-Star weekend initiative honoring late father

Coco Gauff showcased support for Bailey Taylor Brown for an initiative to honor her friend's late father. Taylor Brown recently debuted on the popular reality TV show, 'The Bachelor.'

Taylor Brown opened up about starting an initiative for her late father, when he was alive, battling pancreatic cancer in 2022. Her family started the Tony Brown Family Basketball Scholarship Endowment to fundraise for his treatment. However, he succumbed to the illness in October 2022. But the endowment is still active in his honor and will be used for student-athletes at Clark.

She shared a post on her Instagram story, revealing that the fundraiser will be active during the NBA's All-Star weekend, and the audience can donate in person through a QR code. She shared a picture with her father and added a caption that read:

"This endowment honors this wish by continue to raise funds so that no student athlete at Clark has to choose between their sport and their education. My dad means the world to me. I’m honored to continue his mission and help out young athletes following their dreams. Those attending the NBA’s All-Star Weekend HBCU Classic will be able to donate in person via a QR Code that will be shared before the game and those not able to attend can head to my bio and donate to The Tony Brown Family Basketball Scholarship Endowment. I love you dad and I miss you so much 💜"

This caught the attention of Coco Gauff, who showcased her support by resharing this post on her Instagram story and adding heart emojis to express her emotions for the initiative.

"💜💜💜"

Coco Gauff's Instagram story (@cocogauff/IG)

The American tennis player recently experienced heartbreak at the Qatar Open as she faced an early loss in the first round. She was bested by Marta Kostyuk, who won 6-2, 7-5.

Coco Gauff recently opened up about her goal to reach World No.1

Coco Gauff is currently ranked at No. 3 and is topped by Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek, holding the top two positions, respectively. In a recent interview with Tennis One, the American was asked about her thoughts on becoming World No. 1. She replied that she is focusing on improving herself and jokingly said that the process was too mathematical.

“I think just improving and seeing where it goes. For me, the points thing is just, first of all, too mathematical. I don’t know how people come up with all these different scenarios. Like it’s pretty impressive," said Coco Gauff.

She further spoke about her priority of winning the games and revealed that 'obviously' her goal is to be the World's No. 1:

"But yeah, I think I just focus on trying to win, and you know the ranking comes with it, so just trying to do my best to win, and obviously, the goal would be to be No. 1, that would be awesome, but it's not something that I'm like looking or checking every week to see how far I am from it."

Coco Gauff will next be seen competing at the Dubai Tennis Championships, which will commence on Monday, February 17.

