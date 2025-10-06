Coco Gauff steps out of her comfort zone, takes on adventurous journey to Wuhan Open after bitter end to Beijing title defense

World No. 3 Coco Gauff shared her thoughts on her train journey from Beijing to Wuhan following a semi-final loss to Amanda Anisimova in her failed title defense at the 2025 China Open.

Gauff commenced her Asian swing with the China Open, which she had won in 2024, defeating Karolina Muchova in the final. During the 26th edition of the WTA 1000 event this year, she overcame the likes of former World No. 4, Belinda Bencic, Leylah Fernandez to reach the last four, where she lost in straight sets to eventual champion Anisimova.

Through her Instagram story, Gauff, who has won 10 WTA singles and doubles titles, shared her thoughts about her train journey from Beijing to Wuhan. Her journey highlighted the scenic countryside landscape, including hills, forests and rural areas as she wrote:

"Bullet train ride from Beijing to Wuhan was pretty."

Screenshot of Coco Gauff's Instagram story | Source: IG/cocogauff

At the US Open this year, Coco Gauff reached the Round of 16, losing to Naomi Osaka. Before that, at the Cincinnati Open, she had reached the quarter-final.

At the Canadian Open, she won the women's doubles title with former World No. 30, McCartney Kessler, while her singles journey ended with a Round-of-16 loss to Victoria Mboko.

Coco Gauff reflects on evolution of her fashion sense ahead of Wuhan Open campaign

Coco Gauff at the 2025 China Open - Day 7 - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff reflected on her fashion sense, highlighting her journey from collecting hoodies to adorning other stylish outfits on and off the court, ahead of her Wuhan Open campaign.

"I used to be a hoodie connoisseur. I owned, like, 70-something hoodies and having all those ... it was really bad. My mom had told me I had to stop buying hoodies. Now I'm a lot more expressive of what I wear on and off the court. It's really fun. So, I think clothes is just a way to express myself," Gauff said (as per the WTA Tour's website).

She continued:

"It just depends on the mood. Some days I wake up feeling really feminine and (I want to wear) skirts and stuff. Other days, I wake up feeling like a tomboy, which is why it's always hard for me to plan outfits in advance."

Gauff opens her Wuhan Open campaign against former World No. 47 Moyuka Uchijima in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

