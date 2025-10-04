Wuhan Open 2025: Women's singles draw analysis, preview and prediction ft. potential Coco Gauff-Iga Swiatek SF, Aryna Sabalenka-Elena Rybakina QF

The 2025 Wuhan Open is back with another exciting edition this year. The hard-court event is a part of the WTA 1000 series on tour.

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek are the top two seeds in the Wuhan Open. While Sabalenka will make her first appearance since winning in New York last month, Swiatek reached the fourth round in Beijing last week.

Americans Coco Gauff, Emma Navarro, and Jessica Pegula are also expected to feature in Wuhan this year. Gauff reached the semifinals of the popular event last year, but lost to Aryna Sabalenka in three sets.

Ad

Trending

With all to play for at the WTA 1000 event, let's analyze the main draw, line-up, and potential matches at the Wuhan Open this year:

1) First Quarter: Aryna Sabalenka handed a favorable draw on her Wuhan Open return

Sabalenka in the 2025 Wuhan Open - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka is the defending champion at the Wuhan Open. She is unbeaten at the event since 2022.

Ad

The Belarusian begins her campaign against Anna Kalinskaya and Sofia Kenin in the initial few rounds. She could face a strong challenge from Elena Rybakina or Naomi Osaka in the quarterfinals.

If Sabalenka reaches the last four, Amanda Anisimova is likely to be her opponent, followed by a possible final showdown with rival Iga Swiatek. Considering her impressive record in Wuhan, she remains one of the heavy favorites to win this year.

Ad

Expected Quarterfinal: Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina

Dark Horse: Sofia Kenin

2) Second Quarter: Jessica Pegula faces stiff competition from Amanda Anisimova en route to the semifinals

Pegula at the 2025 China Open - Day 12 - Source: Getty

Next up, Jessica Pegula and Amanda Anisimova are the top two players in the second quarter. Both players are still alive at the China Open in Beijing.

Ad

Pegula is two wins away from winning the China Open this year. Apart from a tricky challenge against Ekaterina Alexandrova, she faces no seeded player en route to the quarterfinals in Wuhan.

Meanwhile, Anisimova is already through to the China Open final. She begins her campaign in Wuhan against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro and is most likely to face Pegula in the last eight.

If Anisimova remains unbeaten, Sabalenka could be her likely opponent in the semifinal, followed by Iga Swiatek in the final. The American is expected to do well in Wuhan this year.

Ad

Expected Quarterfinal: Jessica Pegula vs Amanda Anisimova

Dark Horse: Maya Joint

3) Third Quarter: Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva among favorites to enter the quarterfinals

Andreeva at the 2025 China Open - Day 10 (ATP Finals) - Source: Getty

Next up, Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva have been drawn in the same quarter of the Wuhan Open this year.

Ad

Gauff has been vulnerable on tour in the last few months. Despite reaching the semifinals in Beijing, she was eliminated by Amanda Anisimova in straight sets.

The American faces Emma Navarro in the fourth round and Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinals. If she manages to win these rounds, she is most likely to face Swiatek in the last four and Sabalenka in the finals.

Ukrainians Marta Kostyuk and Dayana Yastremska are also a part of the third quarter this year. Both players will test the top 10 seeds Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva in the Wuhan Open.

Ad

Expected Quarterfinal: Coco Gauff vs Mirra Andreeva

Dark Horse: Marta Kostyuk

4) Fourth Quarter: Iga Swiatek faces an uphill battle with Belinda Bencic and Jasmine Paolini en route to the last four

Swiatek at the 2025 China Open - Day 10 (ATP Finals) - Source: Getty

Lastly, Iga Swiatek and Jasmine Paolini will headline the fourth quarter of the Wuhan Open.

Ad

Swiatek silenced her critics with title-winning runs in Wimbledon and Cincinnati this year. She's had a busy season so far and will be desperate to finish on a strong note.

The Pole begins her campaign against Camila Osorio and Belinda Bencic in the initial few rounds. She then faces a tricky challenge against Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinals and Coco Gauff in the last four.

If Swiatek manages to reach the finals, Amanda Anisimova or Aryna Sabalenka could be her most likely opponents this year. The 24-year-old is making her debut at the Wuhan Open this year.

Ad

Expected Quarterfinal: Jasmine Paolini vs Iga Swiatek

Dark Horse: Yuan Yue

Check out the women's singles draw of the Wuhan Open here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More