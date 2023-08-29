Coco Gauff took a sarcastic dig at Laura Siegemund following their hard-fought contest at the 2023 US Open.

Sixth seed Gauff got her New York Major campaign underway with an opening-round clash against Siegemund on Monday, August 28. Under the lights at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, she registered a dramatic 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 comeback win over the German qualifier to book her spot in the second round.

Tensions were high during the match as Gauff was unhappy with Siegemund taking too long to get ready to face her serve. She even argued with the chair umpire about the same and called for the German to be given multiple time violations.

In her post-match on-court interview, she was asked to describe the match against Laura Siegemund. Coco Gauff showcased her wit, before stating her happiness at registering the win.

“Slow,” she said with a laugh.

“It was a tough match, I wasn't playing my best tennis. Laura, she's not an easy opponent, she fights to the end and that's what she did today. And you know I was able to overcome a lot of adversities so I'm happy with how I played today or happy how I managed to get through it,” she added.

The 19-year-old further explained how she tried to be as aggressive as possible to disrupt Siegemund's gameplan.

“I was trying to be more aggressive. She was coming to the net a lot so I was trying to take that away from her. I think I lost majority of the points that she went to the net. So I was just trying to be aggressive,” she explained.

“I think I was playing too defensive in the first. It's tough, she slices a lot. So it's tough to be as aggressive as you normally would. But I was able to try my best to get through.”

Gauff also thanked the crowd for their support in helping her get over the line:

“Thank you guys and thank you New York for getting me through this match.”

Incidentally, several celebrities were present at the stadium to watch the World No. 6 in action. The list included former US President Barrack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama, former World No. 1 Maria Sharapova, and boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Coco Gauff will next face 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva, who defeated Olivia Gadecki 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

“Truly thankful for Billie Jean King and the original nine” - Coco Gauff on the 50th anniversary of equal prize money at US Open

Coco Gauff at the 2023 US Open.

2023 marks the 50th anniversary of equal prize money at the US Open.

In 1973, the tournament decided to become the first world sporting event to give equal prize money. It was done so under pressure from the then women's defending champion Billie Jean King and eight others. This includes Rosie Casals, Nancy Richey, Kristy Pigeon, Valerie Ziegenfuss, Peaches Bartkowicz, Julie Heldman, Kerry Melville Reid, and Judy Tegart Dalton.

After her win against Laura Siegemund, Coco Gauff thanked King and the others for their groundbreaking efforts. She hoped to see equal prize money being implemented at all levels of the sport, not just at select tournaments.

“I'm really really happy to be a part of this organization and truly thankful for Billie Jean King and the original nine for all the work that they have done to push woman's tennis and women's sports in general,” she said.

“I'm happy to play here on the 50th anniversary of equal prize money and hopefully, you know, we can continue to work and get that up for all the levels of the sport,” she added.