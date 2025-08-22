  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • US Open Tennis 2025
  • Coco Gauff teases Andre Agassi after former USWNT's Alex Morgan's stunning point during US Open fan week

Coco Gauff teases Andre Agassi after former USWNT's Alex Morgan's stunning point during US Open fan week

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 22, 2025 03:51 GMT
Coco Gauff teases Andre Agassi after former USWNT
Coco Gauff teases Andre Agassi after former USWNT's Alex Morgan's stunning point during US Open fan week. Credit: GETTY

American tennis pro Coco Gauff was joined by celebrated U.S. Women’s National Team soccer star, Alex Morgan, in a doubles match at the Stars of the Open exhibition at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The duo faced Venus Williams and John McEnroe in an entertaining match, and at one moment, Gauff playfully remarked about Agassi.

Ad

In a video shared by the US Open on X, Morgan showed her backhand shots and produced a winner out of it by forcing Williams to net the return. Gauff continuously encouraged Morgan to do better, and when the soccer star won a point, the youngster said:

"She’s already doing better than Andre."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Stars of the Open exhibition brought together tennis legends alongside current stars and surprise guests like Alex Morgan. Gauff was originally paired with Agassi and was later joined by Morgan to share the court.

Coco Gauff aims for return to form amid coaching shakeup just ahead of US Open

On Sunday, August 24, Coco Gauff is scheduled to face Ajla Tomljanović in the first round of women's singles matches. However, just days before that, Gauff made a significant change to her coaching staff. The third seed has parted ways with coach Matthew Daly and will now rely on longtime mentor Jean-Christophe Faurel in New York. This comes after Gauff's known serving struggles this year.

Ad

To improve that aspect of her game, she has sought the help of biomechanics expert Gavin MacMillan, who previously assisted World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka with her serve.

"No one calls my season bad because I won Roland Garros, and for people, winning a Grand Slam more or less defines whether you've had a successful season or not," Gauff told reporters after her Cincinnati Open exit. "Sometimes tennis fans want us to win like every week. But we're playing 11 months. It's not that easy.
Ad
"It's completely normal for a player to have a good 3-4 weeks, then maybe a not-so-good 3-4 weeks just because of the way our season is built," she added.

This comes as a surprise to many, including Patrick McEnroe.

"It's very surprising that a top player would do that right before a major," tennis analyst Patrick McEnroe noted ahead of the tournament. "But one of the things you've got to love with Coco Gauff is she wants to get better."

Gauff aims to address her persistent serving struggles with the help of MacMillan. She is leading the tour in double faults (320) this season.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications