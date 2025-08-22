Coco Gauff teases Andre Agassi after former USWNT's Alex Morgan's stunning point during US Open fan week

American tennis pro Coco Gauff was joined by celebrated U.S. Women’s National Team soccer star, Alex Morgan, in a doubles match at the Stars of the Open exhibition at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The duo faced Venus Williams and John McEnroe in an entertaining match, and at one moment, Gauff playfully remarked about Agassi.In a video shared by the US Open on X, Morgan showed her backhand shots and produced a winner out of it by forcing Williams to net the return. Gauff continuously encouraged Morgan to do better, and when the soccer star won a point, the youngster said:&quot;She’s already doing better than Andre.&quot;The Stars of the Open exhibition brought together tennis legends alongside current stars and surprise guests like Alex Morgan. Gauff was originally paired with Agassi and was later joined by Morgan to share the court.Coco Gauff aims for return to form amid coaching shakeup just ahead of US OpenOn Sunday, August 24, Coco Gauff is scheduled to face Ajla Tomljanović in the first round of women's singles matches. However, just days before that, Gauff made a significant change to her coaching staff. The third seed has parted ways with coach Matthew Daly and will now rely on longtime mentor Jean-Christophe Faurel in New York. This comes after Gauff's known serving struggles this year.To improve that aspect of her game, she has sought the help of biomechanics expert Gavin MacMillan, who previously assisted World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka with her serve.&quot;No one calls my season bad because I won Roland Garros, and for people, winning a Grand Slam more or less defines whether you've had a successful season or not,&quot; Gauff told reporters after her Cincinnati Open exit. &quot;Sometimes tennis fans want us to win like every week. But we're playing 11 months. It's not that easy.&quot;It's completely normal for a player to have a good 3-4 weeks, then maybe a not-so-good 3-4 weeks just because of the way our season is built,&quot; she added.This comes as a surprise to many, including Patrick McEnroe.&quot;It's very surprising that a top player would do that right before a major,&quot; tennis analyst Patrick McEnroe noted ahead of the tournament. &quot;But one of the things you've got to love with Coco Gauff is she wants to get better.&quot;Gauff aims to address her persistent serving struggles with the help of MacMillan. She is leading the tour in double faults (320) this season.