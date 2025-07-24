  • home icon
  Coco Gauff teases boyfriend Jalen Sera for hiding his 'sunset pictures' while sharing highlights from their scenic Florida adventures

By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 24, 2025 03:01 GMT
Coco Gauff, who was defeated in the first round at the All England Club and is not participating in the Citi Open in DC, is preparing for the North American hardcourt swing leading up to the US Open. In her off time, she's spending quality time with her boyfriend, Jalen Sera.

On Wednesday, July 23, Sera posted several photos from his time in Florida. He shared a serene lakeside photo during a relaxed evening. There were also random pictures from his home driveway, the nearby lake, and the water pool.

"Flori flora," he wrote in the caption.
While there was a photo of a picturesque sunset, Gauff wanted a perfect shot of Sera against the backdrop of the sunset. She commented:

“No sunset pic 😩.”

Sera, clearly enjoying the banter, shot back with:

“I’m gatekeeping the sights.”

Gauff added:

“Just a Taurus living like a Pisces for a week.”

Jalen, in response, simply replied with a fish emoji.

"🐟"
Gauff and Jalen Sera go way back. Her mother was Sera's fourth-grade teacher in Atlanta, Georgia. During an interview with Time Magazine in 2024, Gauff said:

“My mom always said, if they’re bad in school, they’re probably bad as adults...He’s always been a smart, nice kid.”

Coco Gauff and Sera began dating in 2023. She confirmed as much in the same interview and said:

“This is my first real relationship. To just have someone to talk to who is not involved in tennis at all gives me a fresh perspective.”
Jalen Sera helps Coco Gauff keep calm and peace

Coco Gauff is a tennis star, but like every other player, even she gets anxious. Her boyfriend Jalen Sera's voice and support work like magic for her. During the 2023 US Open, Gauff told reporters that the night before her big match, she called Sera about having negative thoughts.

“Last night, I started [to get anxious] a little bit, but honestly, I just called my boyfriend, and I told him let’s talk until it’s time to go to sleep, so we spoke until 1:00 a.m. and then I went to sleep,” Gauff said via People.
As for who Jalen Sera is, Coco Gauff confirmed that he's not a fellow tennis player. Instead, he's an aspiring actor and is about to apply for a career in the arts.

“He’s a very nice guy. He’s in school now,” she said in March 2024. “He’s about to apply for music school. He wants to be an actor and he plays the guitar.”

At the moment, the duo is enjoying their time off in Florida. They even attended Beyoncé's concert in Atlanta together.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
