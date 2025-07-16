Coco Gauff teases boyfriend Jalen Sera after lovebirds have the time of their lives at Beyonce's Atlanta concert

Coco Gauff and her boyfriend Jalen Sera recently made their way to Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium to watch Beyonce live. In the aftermath of their experience at the Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour's last stop, the lovebirds playfully teased each other.

On Tuesday, July 15, Sera took to his Instagram to share five pictures from his time at the Beyonce concert at Atlanta with girlfriend Gauff. He captioned the post:

"Yeeeehawwww💥💥💥💥"

Not long after the post was shared, his girlfriend, current WTA No. 2 and two-time Major champion Coco Gauff entered the comments. The 21-year-old commented:

"Bang bang ❗️"

Sera replied to Gauff's teasing comment with three exclamation marks.

Coco Gauff and boyfriend Jalen Sera teasing each other on Instagram after attending a Beyonce concert in Atlanta (Source: Instagram/jalensera)

Earlier the same day, Gauff had taken to her own Instagram to share a separate set of pictures from her attendance at the Beyonce concert. In these pictures, the 10-time WTA Tour-level singles titlist donned a cowboy look with a brown sleeveless romper and accessorized with a studded belt. She also enhanced the look with a cowboy hat and a pair of cowboy boots as well. The post's caption was an ode to Beyonce's hit album, Cowboy Carter.

"CC 🐴🤎🐝," Gauff captioned the post.

Gauff had spoken up about having a boyfriend in an April 2024 interview with Time. At the time, the WTA star kept the name of her boyfriend private but said:

"This is my first real relationship. To just have someone to talk to who is not involved in tennis at all gives me a fresh perspective."

However, it became public knowledge that her boyfriend happens to be none other than Atlanta-based musician Jalen Sera in the aftermath of her 2025 French Open title triumph.

"That's my boyfriend" - Coco Gauff's reaction to Jalen Sera's heartwarming message following glory at Roland Garros

Coco Gauff (Source: Getty)

On Saturday, June 7 this year, Coco Gauff won her second singles Major title after coming back from a set down against reigning World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the women's singles final of the French Open. In the aftermath of her triumph in Paris, Gauff took part in a fun game for audio gear juggernaut Bose, which required her to identify a variety of sounds, including voices of some of the people she is closest to.

One of the voice messages went:

"Just wanted to say you're the absolute coolest person ever. I'm so proud of you. You're doing great, and I love you."

It was Jalen Sera's voice, and upon identifying it, the WTA No. 2 confirmed their romantic relationship, saying:

"That's my boyfriend, and today's actually our two-year anniversary. So, that's very nice. Aww, he didn't tell me about that."

On the tennis court, Gauff's experiences following her glorious outing in Paris have been underwhelming to say the least. The 21-year-old played two matches on grass, including her first-round match at Wimbledon, and lost both in straight sets.

