Coco Gauff, Tommy Paul & others delighted over Taylor Fritz's Eastbourne International hat-trick title ahead of Wimbledon 2024

Taylor Fritz will begin his Wimbledon campaign after bagging his third title at Rothesay International in Eastbourne. The American received congratulatory messages from his compatriots Tommy Paul, Coco Gauff, and Reilly Opelka.

The 26-year-old won his first title in Eastbourne in 2019 and won it again in 2022. In 2024, he was the top seed and the favorite to win again. Fritz did not drop a set en route to the final of the ATP 250 tournament and continued his dominance against Australian player Max Purcell in the championship match as he prevailed 6-4, 6-3.

The American was clinical in his performance as he broke the Aussie once per set. He held all 10 of his service games and did not face a single break point. His third title in Eastbourne was his eighth title overall. He will now move up to World No. 12 and become the top-ranked American replacing Tommy Paul.

Fritz took to Instagram to post about his triumph in Eastbourne. He posted images of himself with the trophy and captioned it:

"TITLE TOWN EASTBOURNE # 3"

Several American players congratulated their compatriot. Paul, who will be overlapped by Fritz in the ATP rankings, wrote:

"King of beachy head !! Hat trick Taylor !!"

American No. 1 Coco Gauff commented with clap emojis. While Reilly Opelka wrote:

"You run the streets of Eastbourne"

Tommy Paul, Coco Gauff, and Rielly Opelka congratulate Taylor Fritz. (Source: Instagram @taylor_fritz)

Taylor Fritz will take on Christopher O'Connell in Wimbledon 2024 1R

Taylor Fritz at the Rothesay International Eastbourne - Day Eight

Taylor Fritz is set to make his eighth Wimbledon main draw appearance as he will take on unseeded Australian player Christopher O'Connell in the first round on Tuesday, July 2.

The pair have faced each other once before and Fritz leads the head-to-head record 1-0. The American got the better of the Aussie at the Madrid Open in 2023 in the Round of 64 stage.

The American has not achieved much success in Grand Slams. He reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open (2024), the US Open (2023), and Wimbledon (2022). At the French Open, his best is a fourth-round exit (2024).

In 2023, at Wimbledon, Fritz defeated Yannick Hanfmann in the first round. He played another five-setter in the second round but was on the losing side against Mikael Ymer.

