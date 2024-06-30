Wimbledon 2024: Taylor Fritz vs Christopher O'Connell preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (13) Taylor Fritz vs Christopher O'Connell

Date: Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Tournament: Wimbledon 2024

Round: First-round (Round of 128)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £50,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS, & ESPN International | India - Star Network

Taylor Fritz vs Christopher O'Connell preview

Rothesay International Eastbourne - Day Eight

Eleventh seed Taylor Fritz is set to open his 2024 Wimbledon campaign against Australian Christopher O'Connell in the first round on Tuesday, July 2.

Trending

Fritz opened his grasscourt swing at the cinch Championships in Queen's as the fourth seed. He opened his campaign with a routine 6-3, 6-3 victory over Taro Daniel in the first round. He carried that momentum into his second-round encounter against Milos Raonic, sealing another comfortable 7-6 (5), 6-4 win. Jordan Thomspon brought an end to his campaign in the quarterfinals, however, upsetting the American in straight sets for a spot in the last four.

Fritz took part at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne next. He saw off Thiago Seyboth Wild in the second round in straight sets 7-6(4), 6-3 after receiving a bye in the first. His quarterfinal encounter against Juncheng Shang saw no breaks of serve at all with Fritz sealing the win in two nery tie-breakers 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).

Another tight contest against Aleksandar Vukic followed in the semifinals, before setting up a routine 6-4, 6-3 victory against Max Purcell to seal his third Eastbourne title.

O'Connell on the contrary is yet to play a match on the grass this year. He was due to take part in the Surbiton Challenger but pulled out of the event due to an injury. He holds a 9-11 match record on the ATP tour this season. His best result yet was his fourth-round showing at the Miami Open where he toppled the likes of Vit Kopriva and Frances Tiafoe, before going down to eventual champion Jannik Sinner.

Taylor Fritz vs Christopher O'Connell head-to-head

Taylor Fritz edges Christopher O'Connell 1-0 in their head-to-head, having won their only previous encounter 2023 Madrid Masters in straight sets 7-6 (11), 6-4.

Taylor Fritz vs Christopher O'Connell odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Fritz -1600 -1.5 (-500) Over 34.5 (-120) Christopher O'Connell +775 +1.5 (+300) Under 34.5 (-120)

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Taylor Fritz vs Christopher O'Connell prediction

Christopher O'Connell practices ahead of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships

Taylor Fritz heads into his encounter against Christopher O'Connell the favorite to go through given his current form and prowess on the grass.

Fritz has surpassed expectations over the past couple of weeks with his exploits on the grass. He quickly put behind his disappointing defeat at the cinch Championships with a superb run to the title in Eastbourne. He didn't drop a single set on the way and excelled in all departments.

O'Connell on the contrary hasn't played a match on the grass so far this year and could enter the contest a little rusty. His run to the third round last year will give me loads of confidence, but he will have to be at his best on serve and attack the net regularly to keep the points short if he is to have a chance of toppling the in-form American.

Fritz should power through this encounter with his blistering serve and baseline game.

Pick: Fritz in straight sets.

