Coco Gauff touched by Jessica Pegula's heartwarming congratulatory message after their battle in Wuhan Open final

Coco Gauff reacted to a sweet message penned by Jessica Pegula in the aftermath of the American WTA stars' clash in the final of the 2025 Wuhan Open. Gauff defeated Pegula for a maiden title triumph at the prestigious WTA 1000 event in Wuhan, which had been dominated by Aryna Sabalenka from 2018 to 2024.The American stars, despite being singles rivals on the WTA Tour, happen to be quite close courtesy the significant amount of time they spent earlier in their respective careers as doubles partners. Their bond once again came to the fore following the conclusion of their 2025 Wuhan Open final clash.Not long after her 4-6, 5-7 loss to Coco Gauff in the final, Jessica Pegula took to Instagram and sent a congratulatory message to her 21-year-old compatriot, writing:&quot;Powered by beer &amp; boba this week 🤣 congrats @cocogauff on a great week!! China thank you for all the love 🫶🏼&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSubsequently, Gauff entered the comments and thanked Pegula for the message.&quot;Thanks jess❤️,&quot; Gauff wrote.Gauff's comment on Pegula's post following the pair's clash in the 2025 Wuhan Open final (Source: Instagram/jpegula)Coco Gauff candidly spoke up about friendship with Jessica Pegula after winning Wuhan Open 2025Coco Gauff embraces Jessica Pegula at the net after winning the 2025 Wuhan Open women's singles final (Source: Getty)Expressing gratitude for the friendship she shares with Jessica Pegula in the aftermath of her 2025 Wuhan Open title triumph, Coco Gauff cast her mind back to the beginning of their bond. According to Gauff, Pegula's kind and compassionate approach helped her a great deal in feeling settled on the WTA Tour.&quot;When I came on tour, you were one of the first people to be nice to me and welcome me with open arms. That really went a long way, so I appreciate you. It’s great to finally play in the final against you, and I hope for many more. So, congratulations and thank you,&quot; Gauff said during the trophy presentation ceremony.Gauff's 2025 Wuhan Open success marks her third title triumph at WTA 1000 level and 11th career singles title overall. Earlier this season, the American came close to winning two WTA 1000 events spanning Madrid and Rome during the European claycourt swing. However, at both tournaments, she finished as the runner-up. The 21-year-old though, ended the clay swing on a high as she won the women's singles title at the French Open.