Coco Gauff turns up the glamor as she and boyfriend Jalen Sera have a blast at Beyonce concert in Atlanta

Coco Gauff upped her style quotient with boyfriend Jalen Sera for Beyonce's Cowboy Carter concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The couple shared pictures and videos from their time having a blast watching the record 32-time Grammy award winner light up the stage.

Ad

Gauff was amped up about the Cowboy Carter tour ever since its teaser dropped in December last year. The dates for the tour were later announced from April 28 to July 26. However, between lifting her second Grand Slam trophy at the French Open in June and an opening round exit at Wimbledon early in July, the World No. 2 found a day in her busy schedule to catch one of her favorite artists live.

Ad

Trending

Gauff posted a picture from the event on Instagram where she could be seen wearing a glamorous leather one-piece outfit. She accessorized it with bold cowgirl accessories, including knee-high boots, a studded buckle belt, and a cowboy hat.

Screengrab from Coco Gauff's Instagram story @cocogauff

Gauff also added a short video to the story where Beyonce could be seen in a shimmering gold one-piece with garters, shaking a leg to her song Bodyguard with backup dancers in tow.

Ad

Jalen Sera also posted a short video that showcased the elaborate set design with Beyoncé performing to her Alien Superstar song.

Screengrab from Jalen Sera and Coco Gauff's Instagram @jalensera and @cocogauff

This year, Beyoncé became the first black woman to win the Best Country Music Album with Cowboy Carter.

Ad

Coco Gauff celebrates as Beyoncé made history with Best Country Album win at Grammys 2025

Coco Gauff at the 2025 Berlin Open. Image: Getty

Coco Gauff expressed her excitement at Beyoncé's historic win at the 2025 Grammy Awards in February. It marked a 32nd victory for the artists at the event, making her the most awarded artist in Grammy history.

Ad

Beyoncé also became the first black woman to win in the Best Country Music Album category with her album Cowboy Carter, which highlights her African-American roots in Americana.

Gauff had enthused over Beyonce's win, particularly in light of February being celebrated as Black History Month.

"Happy BHM," Gauff posted on her Instagram story at the time.

@cocogauff's Instagram story in February

Cowboy Carter is said to be the second installment of a trilogy by the artist. The first, Renaissance, released in 2022, broke the record for the highest-grossing tour by a black artist in history, while fans eagerly await the third part to hit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stuti Dutta Stuti is a journalist who has been covering Tennis at Sportskeeda for almost two years. A firm believer in sticking to facts and not overselling them, giving proper context, and maintaining a neutral tone in her articles, her disciplined reporting methods have garnered close to 1 million reads so far, with one of her articles receiving nearly 100,000 views and gaining global recognition.



As an ardent Rafael Nadal fan, Stuti greatly admires the Spaniard for his ability to silence critics who have doubted his form due to recurring injury setbacks. Despite being a fan of the 14-time Roland-Garros winner, she doesn't subscribe to the idea of just one GOAT and considers herself lucky to have been born in the same era as 'The Big 3.'



Stuti is a big Wimbledon fan and adores how the tournament exudes class with its all-white outfits and well-behaved crowds. When she isn't watching tennis or rooting for her favorite player, she can be often found engaged in drawing and graphic designing, maybe even pondering how she could eliminate the final tie-break at 6-6 in Grand Slams if given the chance! Know More