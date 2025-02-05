Coco Gauff turns up the glamor in stunning selfie while on set for mystery project

World No. 3 Coco Gauff was recently spotted in a glamorous outfit on a mysterious set. She teased her fans with a sneak peek of her next project, sparking excitement and speculation about her next move.

Gauff was last seen competing at the 2025 Australian Open, where she reached the quarterfinals. Despite a valiant effort against Paula Badosa, the Spaniard overpowered her in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4.

The American has quickly become one of the most popular tennis players around the globe. She recently shared a flashy selfie via her Instagram account of her upcoming project.

Here is the selfie shared by Gauff on an unknown set:

Coco Gauff shares a selfie with her fans on social media - Image Source: Gauff Instagram

At just 20 years of age, Gauff has already opened her account at the Majors and claimed her first title at the WTA Finals last year. She was one of the favorites to make a deep run in Melbourne but faced a setback in the last 8.

The American is known to have a friendly equation with her fans on social media and often shares her various endeavours on and off the court. While it is still unknown what her latest venture was, some fans speculated that it could be an ad film or a special appearance for a movie.

The 2023 US Open champion was listed as the highest paid athlete according to Forbes last year. She cashed in a whopping $34.4 million and captured titles in Auckland, Beijing and Riyadh.

Coco Gauff donates $100,000 for tennis scholarships at historically black colleges and universities

Gauff plays a running forehand in the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Actively known for her philanthropic efforts, Coco Gauff recently donated $100,000 to the United Negro College Fund in order to establish the Coco Gauff Scholarship Program. The partnership will help students in historically black colleges and universities to receive scholarship while pursuing their future goals in competitive tennis.

The American spoke about the importance of creating opportunities for student athletes in tennis and how HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) has played a crucial role in her family.

"My family has a deep-rooted history with HBCUs, going all the way back to my great-great-grandfather. From aunts and uncles to cousins, HBCUs have played a huge role in shaping who we are. Supporting UNCF in creating opportunities for student-athletes in tennis means a lot to me," Gauff said in a press release.

"As a young Black athlete, I understand how impactful it is to see people who look like me thriving in both sports and education. My hope is that this scholarship gives more young Black players the confidence to chase their dreams, knowing they have a strong community behind them and a bright future ahead," she added.

While Gauff is yet to announce her return to the women's tour, she is most likely to compete in the Qatar Open next week. The WTA 1000 event will begin on February 9, 2025 and will be held at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha.

