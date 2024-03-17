Coco Gauff has unexpected mid-air reunion with fans just hours after their heartfelt bonding at Indian Wells over In-N-Out burgers

In an amazing turn of events, Coco Gauff reunited with the Rowley Family on her plane to Miami merely a few hours after having a heartfelt interaction with them at an In-N-Out drive-through.

Gauff, who just faced a tough loss against Maria Sakkari in the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, tried In-N-Out burgers for the first time in her life and also had a heartfelt interaction with a family while waiting at the drive-through.

The American was given a letter of appreciation by the Rowley family, who are a big fan of hers. They also called her an 'amazing role model' and paid for her meal. The 20-year-old documented the entire interaction in a series of Instagram stories.

Shane Rowley returned thanks to Gauff on X (formerly Twitter) for appreciating his family's gesture and making his kids' day. He also applauded the American on her effort in Indian Wells and sent her love.

The Rowley family had a surprising reunion with Coco Gauff on their flight back home to Miami. The American, who will next be seen at the Miami Open, was not only on the same flight but on the same row as them. Rowley appreciated Gauff's class during their interaction and wished her the best in her upcoming campaign.

"Would you all believe me if I told you Coco was on our flight home, and happened sit on our “same row”! 🤯 You can’t make this up! She was as classy as they come, once again! Good luck in Miami! 💯," Shane Rowley wrote.

A look into Coco Gauff's run at 2024 BNP Paribas Open

Coco Gauff at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open

Coco Gauff, who had a sensational North American hardcourt swing last year, has taken her amazing form into the 2024 season.

The reigning US Open recently competed at the BNP Paribas Open, where she entered as the third seed and received a bye in the first round. Gauff began her campaign with a win against Clara Burel, where she came back from a set down. She followed it up with a straight-sets win over Lucia Bronzetti.

The World No. 3 decimated the 24th seed Elise Mertens in the fourth round and then got past Yue Yuan in the quarterfinals to set up a semifinal clash against Maria Sakkari. The Greak defeated Gauff in a topsy-turvy three-setter to reach the championship match where she will meet World No. 1 Iga Swiatek on March 17.