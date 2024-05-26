Coco Gauff unveils Coco CG1 'Grey' New Balance sneakers for French Open 2024

Coco Gauff and New Balance have unveiled the latest addition to the American's Coco CG 1 sneaker collection. The shoes carry a personal touch, featuring an inspiring message from the 20-year-old's father, Corey.

Gauff is set to commence her quest for her second Grand Slam title at the French Open. The World No. 3 recorded her best finish at the claycourt Major in 2022, finishing runner-up to Iga Swiatek.

The 20-year-old will sport a chic grey ensemble with vibrant green accents as she commences her Roland Garros campaign this year, donning a sleeveless top and pleated skirt courtesy of her apparel sponsor, New Balance.

The sportswear brand has also revealed the complementary Coco CG 1 'Grey' sneakers for Coco Gauff's French Open campaign. The shoes are designed in calming tones of grey and beige, with a unique suede detail.

The World No. 3 proudly showed off her sneakers on social media.

Coco Gauff's Instagram stories

Apart from the stylish design, the shoes also feature a personal touch for Coco Gauff, bearing the words, "You can change the world with your racket" on the sole.

The American displayed the same message on her sneakers at the 2024 Australian Open as well, sharing that this mantra was instilled in her by her father, Corey, at a young age.

"Something my dad told me since I was a little girl and inspiration of why I always think it's important to speak up and speak out about certain issues," she said in an on-court interview at the Australian Open.

Coco Gauff to take on Julia Avdeeva in French Open 1R

Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff is heading into her opening match at the 2024 French Open with an air of confidence. Following her Italian Open semifinal defeat to Swiatek, the American maintained a positive outlook about her form, expressing trust in her practice.

"Yeah, I think from the start of the clay till now, I feel like my confidence is definitely very high," she said in her post-match press conference.

"Like, it sucks to lose, but I know I lost playing the right way. I know that I'm a good player and that I can do better in those moments. I think I'm just trusting myself and my practice at that," she added.

The World No. 3 will square off against qualifier Julia Avdeeva in the first round of the claycourt Major. If the 20-year-old triumphs over Avdeeva, she will take on Tamara Zidansek or Alison Van Uytvanck in the second round.

Gauff could come up against eighth seed Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals, with a possible semifinal clash with top seed and two-time defending champion Swiatek also on the cards.