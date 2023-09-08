Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more | US Open 2023, Final

Coco Gauff will take on second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open final on Saturday.

Gauff had a memorable US hard-court swing, as she won her maiden WTA 500 title at the Citi Open and followed it up by clinching her first WTA 1000 tournament win at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Seeded sixth at the US Open, Gauff came back from a set down to beat Laura Siegemund 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the first round before defeating Mirra Andreeva 6-3, 6-2. The American once again bounced back from a set down to register a 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 win over 32nd seed Elise Mertens before beating former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals.

Here, the 19-year-old thrashed Jelena Ostapenko 6-0, 6-2 to set up a semifinal clash against tenth seed Karolina Muchova. Gauff won the opening set 6-4 before claiming a tightly-contested second set 7-5 to reach her second Grand Slam final.

Standing between the American and a maiden Major title is second seed Aryna Sabalenka, who did not drop a single set en route to the semifinals, beating Maryna Zanevska, Jodie Burrage, Clara Burel, Daria Kasatkina and Qinwen Zheng.

Here, the Belarusian faced 17th seed Madison Keys and got off to the worst possible start as the American bageled her in the opening set. However, she bounced back in the second set and won it via a tiebreak before taking the third in similar fashion to win 0-6, 7-6(1), 7-6(5) and reach her second Grand Slam final.

If Gauff beats Sabalenka in the final, she will win her first Major title while the Belarusian will win her second of the season if she comes out on top on Saturday.

Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka match schedule

The US Open final between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 9, 2023.

Time: TBD.

Date: September 9, 2023.

Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch the final between Gauff and Sabalenka live on the respective channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can watch their star player take on the World No. 1 to be live on ESPN.

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN to watch Gauff face Sabalenka in the US Open final.

Australia: Fans Down Under can watch Gauff take on Sabalenka live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch the quarterfinal between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka live on Sony Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.