Coco Gauff vs Bianca Andreescu: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | San Diego Open 2022

World No. 8 Coco Gauff will face off against 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu in an exciting second-round contest at the 2022 San Diego Open on Thursday.

It took Gauff a couple of days to finish her first-round match as it was affected by a rain delay. She was up against fellow teenager Robin Montgomery. The 2022 French Open runner-up trailed 3-2 in the opening set but won the next four games in a row to take the set. With the weather playing spoilsport, play was called off for the day at 3-2 in the second set.

The two continued their match the following day, with Gauff quickly finishing off the proceedings to win 6-3, 6-3. She's also competing in doubles alongside Jessica Pegula and the pair won their first-round encounter against the Chinese duo of Yifan Zu and Zhaozuan Yang in straight sets.

Bianca Andreescu was originally set to face Beatriz Haddad Maia in the opening round, but the Brazilian withdrew from the tournament. She was replaced by Liudmila Samsonova, who won the Pan Pacific Open last month.

Andreescu claimed a closely fought first set in the tie-break. Both players struggled to hold serve in the second set as there were seven breaks of serve. Samsonova gained the upper hand as she claimed the set to level the proceedings. The deciding set was vintage Andreescu as the Canadian remained in control to win the match 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-2.

This will be the first meeting between Gauff and Andreescu. The teenager has been the more successful player this season, but it's unwise to count out the Canadian.

Coco Gauff vs Bianca Andreescu match schedule

The Coco Gauff vs Bianca Andreescu second-round clash will be the second match of the day session at Stadium Court on Thursday, October 13.

Date: October 13, 2022 (US/Canada/Europe), October 14, 2022 (India/Australia)

Time: Approx. 1 pm local time/ 8 pm GMT/ 4 pm ET/ 1.30 am IST.

Coco Gauff vs Bianca Andreescu streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to DAZN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

