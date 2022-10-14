Coco Gauff vs Iga Swiatek: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | San Diego Open 2022

Coco Gauff will square off against World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals of the 2022 San Diego Open on Friday.

Both players were tested a fair bit in the second round. Gauff took on 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu in their very first meeting on the WTA tour. The teenager claimed the opening set, but the Canadian fought back by taking the second set to level the proceedings.

Andreescu led 3-1 in the deciding set and was on the cusp of a comeback victory, but Gauff bagged the next five games in a row to win the match 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. With the win, she's another step closer to securing her spot in the WTA Finals.

Swiatek took on World No. 28 Qinwen Zheng in the previous round. Their last encounter at the French Open went the distance, and so did this one. After splitting the first couple of sets, the World No. 1 clinched the decider in convincing fashion to win the contest 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.

This will be the fourth meeting between Gauff and Swiatek, with the latter winning the previous three in straight sets. Their last match took place at this year's French Open, with the World No. 1 defeating the teenager in the final to win the title.

The duo have started to develop quite the rivalry now, though Gauff is still gunning for her first victory over Swiatek. The three-time Grand Slam champion has been the most dominant player on the tour this year, so the American youngster has her task cut out for her.

Coco Gauff vs Iga Swiatek match schedule

The Coco Gauff vs Iga Swiatek quarterfinal showdown will be the first match of the evening session at Stadium Court on Friday, October 14.

Date: October 14, 2022 (US/Canada), October 15, 2022 (India/Australia/UK).

Time: Not before 5:30 pm local time/ 12:30 am GMT/ 8:30 pm ET/ 6 am IST.

Coco Gauff vs Iga Swiatek streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to DAZN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

