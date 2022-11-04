Coco Gauff vs Iga Swiatek: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | WTA Finals 2022

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and 2022 French Open runner-up Coco Gauff are set to battle it out in the final round-robin match of the 2022 WTA Finals on Saturday.

Swiatek has already qualified for the semifinals after scoring straight-set victories over Daria Kasatkina and Caroline Garcia. She failed to make it out of the group stage last year but was expected to do so with ease this time around.

Gauff, on the other hand, is having a tough time on her year-end championship debut. She lost to Garcia and Kasatkina in straight sets, ending her hopes of advancing further. The teenager has been competing in doubles alongside Jessica Pegula as well.

Unfortunately, the duo has been eliminated in the group stage after losing both of their matches so far. Pegula also lost her first two singles ties but remains in contention for a semifinal berth.

Swiatek and Gauff have become familiar rivals as this will be their fourth encounter this year and fifth overall. The World No. 1 has won all of their meetings in straight sets. The American hasn't managed to win more than three games in a set against the Pole in any of their matches this year.

While Swiatek will be aiming to further cement her dominance over her young rival, Gauff's motivation will be to salvage her tournament and end it on a positive note. While the outcome might be a foregone conclusion given their history, upsets are part and parcel of the sport.

On that note, here are all the relevant details regarding their upcoming match.

Coco Gauff vs Iga Swiatek match schedule

The group tie between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will be the third match of the day at the WTA Finals Stadium on Saturday, November 5.

Date: November 5, 2022 (US/Canada), November 6, 2022 (India/Australia/UK).

Time: Not before 7 pm local time/ 12 am GMT/ 8 pm ET/ 5:30 am IST.

Coco Gauff vs Iga Swiatek streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Poll : 0 votes