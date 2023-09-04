Coco Gauff vs Jelena Ostapenko: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more | US Open 2023, Quarterfinal

World No. 6 Coco Gauff will lock horns with 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open on Tuesday.

Gauff fought past Laura Siegmund, Mirra Andreeva, and Elise Mertens to set up a fourth round clash against former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki. The teenager claimed the first set, but the veteran stormed back to take the second set.

Wozniacki started the third set by securing a break of serve, but that marked the end of the road for her. Gauff reeled off the next six games to score a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 victory.

Ostapenko faced defending champion Iga Swiatek in the fourth round. The Latvian dropped the first set but turned things around to stage a comeback and win the match 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.

With the win, Ostapenko extended her winning record against Swiatek to 4-0. The latter's defeat has also ensured that Aryna Sabalenka will be crowned as the new World No. 1 at the conclusion of the tournament.

Ostapenko now finds herself in the quarterfinals of the US Open for the first time in her career. She won her most recent encounter with Gauff, which was at this year's Australian Open. The teenager triumphed in their only other meeting, which was in the final of the 2019 Linz Open.

Ostapenko has been pushed to three sets in all of her matches here so far, while Gauff was taken to a decider thrice as well. Both have been quite shaky, but their resilience has pushed them over the finish line.

With a semifinal spot on the line, expect nothing but the best from these two. Here are all the details regarding their upcoming battle:

Coco Gauff vs Jelena Ostapenko match schedule

The quarterfinal showdown between Coco Gauff and Jelena Ostapenko will take place on Tuesday.

Date: September 5, 2023.

Match timing: TBA.

Coco Gauff vs Jelena Ostapenko streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch the match between Coco Gauff and Jelena Ostapenko live on the respective channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on ESPN.

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.