Coco Gauff vs Karolina Muchova: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more | US Open 2023, Semifinal

Home favorite Coco Gauff will take on World No. 10 Karolina Muchova in the semifinals of the 2023 US Open on Thursday.

Gauff was up against former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals. The latter had ended Iga Swiatek's title defense in the previous round, causing the Pole to lose her No. 1 ranking to Aryna Sabalenka as well.

Gauff came out the gates swinging while Ostapenko struggled to find her range. The first set took all of 20 minutes as the teenager wrapped it up 6-0. The Latvian raised her level in the second set, but it was too little, too late. The American youngster won the match 6-0, 6-2.

Gauff has now reached the semifinals of her home Slam for the first time, while doing so for the second time at the Majors. She previously made the last four at the 2022 French Open. She advanced to the final as well, but was defeated by Swiatek.

Muchova took on Sorana Cirstea in the second women's quarterfinal and bested her opponent in a great performance to win 6-0, 6-3. This marks the Czech's third Major semifinal, following her earlier last four appearances at the 2021 Australian Open and this year's French Open.

Both Gauff and Muchova are now eyeing to reach their second Major final. The latter reached her maiden one earlier this year at the French Open, while the former did the same last year.

The two duked it out in another big match just a few weeks ago, with Gauff getting the better of Muchova in straight sets in the final of the Western & Southern Open. With both players being in the midst of a purple patch, their semifinal contest promises to be a thrilling affair.

On that note, here are all the details about their upcoming match:

Coco Gauff vs Karolina Muchova match schedule

The semifinal showdown between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova will take place on Thursday.

Date: September 7, 2023.

Match timing: TBA.

Coco Gauff vs Karolina Muchova streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch the match between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova live on the respective channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on ESPN.

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.