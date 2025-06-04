Coco Gauff vs Madison Keys: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | French Open 2025

One of the quarterfinal clashes at the 2025 French Open will see second seed Coco Gauff take on seventh seed Madison Keys in an All-American battle. The match is all set to take place on June 4 (Wednesday), on Court Philippe Chatrier.
Gauff has had an excellent French Open so far, as the second seed has yet to drop a set in the tournament. With straight-set wins over Olivia Gadecki, Tereza Valentova, and Marie Bouzkova, she reached the fourth round. She faced her first-seeded opponent in the tournament and won against 20th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, reaching the last eight at Roland Garros for a fifth time.
Meanwhile, Madison Keys started her French Open campaign on a great note, winning against the likes of Daria Saville and Katie Boulter in the first two rounds. However, the Australian Open champion's sternest test came in the third round when she faced 31st seed Sofia Kenin. In an intense three-set battle, Keys saved match point and completed a remarkable comeback to reach the fourth round. In the Round of 16, she had a routine straight-set victory over compatriot Hailey Baptiste.
The clay season for Gauff and Keys has been contrasting so far, as Gauff has a 15-3 win/loss record on the surface so far, reaching consecutive finals in Madrid and Rome, where she lost against Aryna Sabalenka and Jasmine Paolini, respectively. Meanwhile, Keys has a 9-3 win/loss record on clay this year, with her best result being a quarterfinal appearance in Madrid, where she lost against Iga Swiatek.
Overall, Gauff and Keys have played each other five times, with the latter leading the head-to-head 3-2, including a victory in their last match at last year's Madrid Open. While this is Gauff's fifth quarterfinal at Roland Garros, this is the third last-eight appearance for Madison Keys in Paris.
Coco Gauff vs Madison Keys match details
The quarterfinal contest will take place on Court Philippe Chatrier on Wednesday.
Date: June 4, 2025 (Wednesday)
Time: Approximately 11:00 am local time, 5:00 am ET (USA), 10:00 am BST (UK), 2:30 PM IST (India), depending on when the previous matches finish.
Coco Gauff vs Madison Keys streaming details
The quarterfinal clash between Coco Gauff and Madison Keys at the 2025 French Open can be viewed on the following channels
USA- TNT, HBO Max, TruTV
Canada- TSN, RDS
Europe (except France)- Eurosport
France - France TV, Amazon Prime Video
For more streaming details, click here.