Coco Gauff vs Madison Keys: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | US Open 2022

Americans Coco Gauff and Madison Keys will clash in a blockbuster third-round match at the US Open 2022 in New York on Friday.

The duo's only meeting so far came in Adelaide earlier this year and went the distance before Keys managed to come through 3-6, 6-2, 7-5. Consequently, their upcoming showdown has all the makings of a classic.

Gauff has been on a roll this year. The fast-rising 18-year-old broke new ground in June by making it to her first-ever Slam final at the French Open. Other than that, the teen reached the semifinals in Adelaide and Berlin, apart from quarterfinal appearances in Doha, San Jose and Toronto.

Her singles exploits have helped her get a 12th seeding at the US Open. Coco Gauff is also currently the World No. 1 in women's doubles with two titles to her name this year.

She comes into this clash after breezy straight-set victories over Leolia Jeanjean and Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

Coco Gauff @CocoGauff just found out I clocked a serve at 128mph today… yo WHAT🫣? just found out I clocked a serve at 128mph today… yo WHAT🫣?

World No. 20 Madison Keys, meanwhile, has fond memories of finishing as the runner-up at the 2017 US Open.

The 27-year-old began this season in thunderous fashion by winning her sixth career title in Adelaide. Keys followed it up with a stellar run to the semifinals of the Australian Open for the second time in her career.

The Rock Island-born player suffered a brief slump in form thereafter. A quarterfinal finish at Indian Wells and a fourth-round appearance at Roland Garros were her only noteworthy performances in her next 11 events.

It was only in Cincinnati in the lead-up to the US Open that Keys rediscovered her range again. She recorded wins over Major winners Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina and Jelena Ostapenko to make the last four. Keys then bowed out in a three-setter to two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova.

The 20th seed started her Flushing Meadows campaign with a straight-sets win over Dayana Yastremska. She then had to dig deep to edge Camila Giorgi 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (10-6) in a thrilling second-round duel.

US Open Tennis @usopen Former finalist Madison Keys wins a thriller in Armstrong! Former finalist Madison Keys wins a thriller in Armstrong! https://t.co/b3vonmiRnj

Coco Gauff vs Madison Keys match schedule

The Coco Gauff vs Madison Keys third-round clash will be held on Friday, September 2. The timing will be updated once the schedule for the day is released.

Coco Gauff vs Madison Keys streaming details

USA - ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN++.

Canada - TSN and RDS.

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland - Amazon Prime Video.

Australia - Fox Sports & SBS.

Middle East and North Africa - beIN Sports.

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport.

China - Iqiyi & CCTV.

Europe - Eurosport.

Japan - WOWOW.

Latin and Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean - ESPN International.

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV and the US Open website.

