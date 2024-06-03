Coco Gauff vs Ons Jabeur: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details & more | French Open 2024, QF

Coco Gauff will face her toughest test so far at the 2024 French Open when she takes on two-time Grand Slam finalist Ons Jabeur in a tantalizing quarterfinal clash on Tuesday, June 4.

The American has breezed through her draw up until now. She opened her campaign with a stunning 6-1, 6-1 rout of Julia Avdeeva. She put on another clinical performance against Tamara Zidansek in the second round to seal a 6-3, 6-4 win and followed that up with a 6-2, 6-4 victory against 30th Dayana Yastremska in the third round. Up against Elisabetta Cocciaretto in round four, Gauff dropped just three games en route to another emphatic 6-1, 6-2 victory.

Her opponent, eighth seed Ons Jabeur, has been in good form herself. She opened her French Open campaign with a comfortable 6-3, 6-2 victory over Sachia Vickery. She avoided a scare in the second against Camila Osorio, sealing a hard-fought 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 win.

Up against thirty-first seed Leylah Fernandez in round three, Jabeur played some scintillating tennis to seal a 6-4, 7-6 (5) win. She continued her good form in the fourth round as she saw off an in-form Clara Tauson to a 6-4, 6-4 scoreline.

Gauff and Jabeur have faced off six times in the past, with the American leading their head-to-head 4-2. Their previous encounter was in the round-robin stage of last year's WTA final which Gauff comfortably won 6-0, 6-1.

Gauff reached the semi-finals in last year's edition, going down to the World No. 1 and eventual champion Iga Swiatek in straight sets 6-4, 6-2. Jabeur, meanwhile, made it to the quarters. Both players will be eager to make it through, and fans can expect plenty of thrilling action between them. As they prepare to lock horns in another tantalizing encounter at this year's French Open, here are all the details of their upcoming contest:

Coco Gauff vs Ons Jabeur match schedule

Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur will play their quarter-final match on Tuesday, June 4 on Court Phillipe-Chatrier. The exact time will be known upon the release of the day's schedule.

Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Time: TBA

Coco Gauff vs Ons Jabeur: Streaming details

Coco Gauff at the 2024 French Open (Picture: Getty)

Fans can catch live action between Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur, and the rest of the 2024 French Open, on the following websites and channels:

France - France TV & Amazon Prime

Europe (All territories except France) - Eurosport

Austria - Servus TV

Belgium - RTBF

Switzerland - SRG SSR

UK - Eurosport & Discovery+

USA - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel, & Bally Sports

Canada - TSN & RDS

Latin America - ESPN

North Africa & Middle East - beIN Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - Super Sport, Canal+

Asia (All territories) - beIN Sports

China - CCTV, IQIYI

Japan - WOWOW

India - Sony Network

Vietnam - VTVCab

Taiwan - ELTA TV

South Korea - CJ Media

Australia - Nine Network & Stan Sport

New Zealand - Sky

For more details about the live stream of the French Open, click here.