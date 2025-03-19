Coco Gauff vs Sofia Kenin: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Miami Open 2025, R2

World No. 3 Coco Gauff will face former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the second round of the Miami Open 2025 on Thursday, March 20. The former received a bye into the second round here, while the latter beat Petra Kvitova 6-4, 7-5 in the first round.

Gauff has an 11-4 record this season. She won all five of her singles matches to lead Team USA to the United Cup title at the start of the year. She followed it up with a quarterfinal showing at the Australian Open, a step down from her semifinal finish a year ago.

The Middle East swing was disastrous for Gauff, failing to win a match at the WTA 1000 tournaments in Qatar and Dubai. She snapped her losing skid to make the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

Kenin has a 10-7 record this year, with a quarterfinal appearance in Dubai being her best result. She bowed out in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open with a three-set loss to Daria Kasatkina.

Gauff and Kenin have faced off four times in the past, with each player having two wins over the other. The former beat the latter to win their most recent encounter in the first round of this year's Australian Open.

Kenin needed three sets to win both of her matches in this rivalry, while Gauff recorded both of her wins in straight sets. The 21-year-old leads their head-to-head 2-1 on hardcourts.

Gauff's shaky form in recent weeks could make this contest tricky for her. However, with Kenin's own inconsistent results, this match could ultimately swing either way. Both are capable of putting on quite a show when they're at their best, so this could be a fun match to witness. On that note, here's everything to know on how to watch their upcoming duel:

Coco Gauff vs Sofia Kenin match details

Sofia Kenin and Coco Gauff's second-round match will take place on Thursday, March 20. The exact time will be known once the order of play is revealed.

Date: March 20, 2025.

Time: TBA.

Coco Gauff vs Sofia Kenin streaming details

Coco Gauff and Sofia Kenin at Wimbledon 2023. (Photo: Getty)

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to watch the showdown between Coco Gauff and Sofia Kenin:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN, DAZN

Australia - beIN Sports

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

