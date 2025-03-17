Miami Open 2025: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more 

The Miami Open is around the corner and we are in for two weeks of some remarkable tennis during the remainder of the Sunshine Double. After two new champions in Indian Wells, it will be interesting to see how things pan out in Miami.
Jannik Sinner and Danielle Collins are the defending champions from 2024, beating Grigor Dimitrov and Elena Rybakina in the respective finals. While the Italian will not be able to defend his title due to his ongoing suspension, Collins is bound to have it tough replicating her exploits from 2024.
In the men's event, the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev are always among the heavy favorites to win given their quality. For Djokovic, this could be an opportunity to bounce back after his shocking exit at Indian Wells.
Jack Draper recently triumphed in Indian Wells and he will be expected to do well in Miami, as will Holger Rune, who was the runner-up at the BNP Parias Open. The likes of Alex de Minaur and Andrey Rublev are also capable of impressing at the Masters 1000 event.
When it comes to the women's singles tournament, Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka will be heavy favorites to win. Sabalenka recently lost the Indian Wells final and Swiatek is yet to reach a title clash so far in 2025. So, we can expect some quality tennis from both players. The likes of Mirra Andreeva, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina will all have high expectations entering the WTA 1000 event.
On that note, let us take a look at how fans all over the world can watch the Miami Open.
ATP channel and live streaming details for Miami Open 2025
Here are the channels that will broadcast the men's events at the Miami Open:
Tennis Channel/TC Plus - USA
TSN - Canada
beIN SPORTS - Australia
Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland
Sky Italia - Italy
Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein & Switzerland
Sportklub - Serbia, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Slovenia, Montenegro
S Sport- Turkey
Telefonica/Movistar - Spain
Eurosport - France
Polsat - Poland
OTE - Greece
DigiSport - Romania
TV2 - Denmark, Norway
Ziggo Sport - Netherlands
TV3- Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
TV4 AB- Sweden, Finland
Sport TV- Portugal
Network4- Hungary
BeTV, Telenet - Belgium
Setanta Stans- Eastern Europe
ESPN International- Central and South America
CCTV - China
Sony/MSM - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, & Afghanistan
UNEXT - Japan
beIN Sports- Middle East, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Brunei, Malaysia, Indonesia, East Timor, Singapore, Philippines
CJ ENM- South Korea
PCCW- Hong Kong
Supersport: Africa
WTA channel and live streaming details for Miami Open 2025
Here's a list of channels that will telecast the women's tournaments at the WTA 1000 event:
Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA
TSN, DAZN - Canada (English Language)
TVA - Canada (French Language)
ESPN LATAM- Latin America
Sportsmax- Caribbean
beIN SPORTS - Australia, France
DAZN - New Zealand, other Oceania nations, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Mongolia, Macau, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Maldives, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, East Timor
Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, Luxembourg, San Marino, Vatican City
Canal+ - Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia
Nova Sports - Greece, Cyprus
DigiSport - Romania
Eleven Sports- Portugal
Network4- Hungary
Play Sports / Telenet - Belgium
Setanta - Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Kazakhstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan
SportKlub - Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, Slovenia, North Macedonia
Supertennis - Italy
Tennis Channel - Spain
TV2 - Denmark
Tencent, MIGU, Youku - China
NowTV - Hong Kong
TapDMV - Philippines
TrueVisions - Thailand
Tennis Channel - India
