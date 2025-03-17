Miami Open 2025: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more 

The Miami Open is around the corner and we are in for two weeks of some remarkable tennis during the remainder of the Sunshine Double. After two new champions in Indian Wells, it will be interesting to see how things pan out in Miami.

Jannik Sinner and Danielle Collins are the defending champions from 2024, beating Grigor Dimitrov and Elena Rybakina in the respective finals. While the Italian will not be able to defend his title due to his ongoing suspension, Collins is bound to have it tough replicating her exploits from 2024.

In the men's event, the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev are always among the heavy favorites to win given their quality. For Djokovic, this could be an opportunity to bounce back after his shocking exit at Indian Wells.

Jack Draper recently triumphed in Indian Wells and he will be expected to do well in Miami, as will Holger Rune, who was the runner-up at the BNP Parias Open. The likes of Alex de Minaur and Andrey Rublev are also capable of impressing at the Masters 1000 event.

When it comes to the women's singles tournament, Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka will be heavy favorites to win. Sabalenka recently lost the Indian Wells final and Swiatek is yet to reach a title clash so far in 2025. So, we can expect some quality tennis from both players. The likes of Mirra Andreeva, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina will all have high expectations entering the WTA 1000 event.

On that note, let us take a look at how fans all over the world can watch the Miami Open.

ATP channel and live streaming details for Miami Open 2025

Here are the channels that will broadcast the men's events at the Miami Open:

Tennis Channel/TC Plus - USA

TSN - Canada

beIN SPORTS - Australia

Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland

Sky Italia - Italy

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein & Switzerland

Sportklub - Serbia, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Slovenia, Montenegro

S Sport- Turkey

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain

Eurosport - France

Polsat - Poland

OTE - Greece

DigiSport - Romania

TV2 - Denmark, Norway

Ziggo Sport - Netherlands

TV3- Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

TV4 AB- Sweden, Finland

Sport TV- Portugal

Network4- Hungary

BeTV, Telenet - Belgium

Setanta Stans- Eastern Europe

ESPN International- Central and South America

CCTV - China

Sony/MSM - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, & Afghanistan

UNEXT - Japan

beIN Sports- Middle East, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Brunei, Malaysia, Indonesia, East Timor, Singapore, Philippines

CJ ENM- South Korea

PCCW- Hong Kong

Supersport: Africa

WTA channel and live streaming details for Miami Open 2025

Here's a list of channels that will telecast the women's tournaments at the WTA 1000 event:

Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA

TSN, DAZN - Canada (English Language)

TVA - Canada (French Language)

ESPN LATAM- Latin America

Sportsmax- Caribbean

beIN SPORTS - Australia, France

DAZN - New Zealand, other Oceania nations, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Mongolia, Macau, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Maldives, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, East Timor

Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, Luxembourg, San Marino, Vatican City

Canal+ - Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia

Nova Sports - Greece, Cyprus

DigiSport - Romania

Eleven Sports- Portugal

Network4- Hungary

Play Sports / Telenet - Belgium

Setanta - Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Kazakhstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan

SportKlub - Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, Slovenia, North Macedonia

Supertennis - Italy

Tennis Channel - Spain

TV2 - Denmark

Tencent, MIGU, Youku - China

NowTV - Hong Kong

TapDMV - Philippines

TrueVisions - Thailand

Tennis Channel - India

