Coco Gauff vs Sofia Kenin: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Wimbledon 2023, 1st round

Coco Gauff and Sofia Kenin are set to lock horns in an all-American first round showdown at the 2023 Wimbledon on Monday.

Gauff's grass court prep commenced at the WTA 500 in Berlin. She started off with a win over Katerina Siniakova, but lost to Ekaterina Alexandrova in the second round. The teenager then headed to Eastbourne, where she managed to reach the semifinals in singles and doubles.

Kenin, meanwhile, contested in qualifiers and lower tier events. She fell in the qualifying rounds of the Nottingham Open, but made it to the second round of her next event, a WTA 125 tournament. The American then had to go through the qualifying rounds at Wimbledon as well.

Kenin won all three of her qualifying matches in straight sets to advance to the main draw. Circumstances have changed quite rapidly for the American, who won the Australian Open in 2020 and is now relegated to the grind of qualifying. But she has shown that she's ready to put in the work.

Kenin's last appearance at Wimbledon ended on a sour note. She set a new record by committing 41 unforced errors in just 45 minutes during her second round defeat to Madison Brengle in 2021.

Gauff, on the other hand, has some pleasant memories at the venue as this is where she made her breakthrough in 2019. While the two have enjoyed contrasting results off late, this is still an exciting match-up between two talented players.

Here are all the relevant details about their upcoming contest:

Coco Gauff vs Sofia Kenin match schedule

The first-round duel between Coco Gauff and Sofia Kenin will take place on Monday. The two are scheduled to contest the last match of the day on Court 1.

Date: July 3, 2023.

Match timing: Approx 5 pm local time, 12 pm ET and 9:30 pm IST.

Coco Gauff vs Sofia Kenin streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on the respective channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on Tennis Channel and ESPN.

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Eurosport and BBC.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN & RDS.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Star Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

