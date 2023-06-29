Wimbledon 2023: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more

The 136th edition of the Wimbledon Championships will be held from July 3-16, 2023.
Four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic is aiming to rewrite history yet again. He's chasing a record 24th Grand Slam title which will put on par with Margaret Court's all-time tally. He's also gunning for a fifth consecutive title at the venue, which will help him equal Bjorn Borg and Roger Federer's record.
If Djokovic lays his hands on the winner's trophy, it'll also be his eighth title at Wimbledon, equalling Federer's haul at the All England Club. In the absence of Rafael Nadal due to an injury, the Serb will have to single-handedly stave off the challenge from the next generation of players such as Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune.
While Serena Williams hung up her racquet for good last year, her sister Venus Williams is still going strong. Having claimed five of her seven Major titles at Wimbledon, the American will be hoping for another memorable run. Her best result here in recent years has been a runner-up finish back in 2017.
Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina have been the best players on the women's tour this season. The trio will be looking to add a new chapter to their rivalry over the next couple of weeks. Former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is having a resurgence this year and is someone to keep an eye out for as well.
With plenty of intriguing storylines set to unfold over the next fortnight, here are all the details regarding how to keep up with the action as it happens:
Wimbledon 2023: Channels and livestream details
Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at Wimbledon live on their respective channels and sites:
United Kingdom - Eurosport & BBC
Africa - Canal Plus International
Asia (excluding China, Japan & India) - Eclat
Australia - Nine Network
Belgium - Eurosport
Brazil - ESPN Brazil & TV Globo
Canada - TSN & RDS (French)
China - iQIYI, SMG (Shanghai) & CCTV5 (Mandarin)
Croatia - SportKlub
Czech Republic - Eurosport
Denmark - DR
France - beIN Sports France
Germany - Sky Deutschland
Greece - Nova
India - Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 & Star Sports Select HD
Italy - Super Tennis & Sky Italia
Japan - WOWOW & NHK
Kazakhstan - S Sport, Qazsport & Setanta Sports
Latin/South American - ESPN Latin America
Middle East - beIN Sports MENA
New Zealand - Sky NZ
Norway - Eurosport
Poland - Polsat
Serbia - RTS & SportKlub
Spain - Telefonica/Movistar +
Switzerland - SRG/SSR TV (RTS, RSI, SRF)
United States - ESPN & Tennis Channel
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
