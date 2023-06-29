Wimbledon 2023: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more

The 136th edition of the Wimbledon Championships will be held from July 3-16, 2023.

Four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic is aiming to rewrite history yet again. He's chasing a record 24th Grand Slam title which will put on par with Margaret Court's all-time tally. He's also gunning for a fifth consecutive title at the venue, which will help him equal Bjorn Borg and Roger Federer's record.

If Djokovic lays his hands on the winner's trophy, it'll also be his eighth title at Wimbledon, equalling Federer's haul at the All England Club. In the absence of Rafael Nadal due to an injury, the Serb will have to single-handedly stave off the challenge from the next generation of players such as Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune.

While Serena Williams hung up her racquet for good last year, her sister Venus Williams is still going strong. Having claimed five of her seven Major titles at Wimbledon, the American will be hoping for another memorable run. Her best result here in recent years has been a runner-up finish back in 2017.

Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina have been the best players on the women's tour this season. The trio will be looking to add a new chapter to their rivalry over the next couple of weeks. Former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is having a resurgence this year and is someone to keep an eye out for as well.

With plenty of intriguing storylines set to unfold over the next fortnight, here are all the details regarding how to keep up with the action as it happens:

Wimbledon 2023: Channels and livestream details

Aryna Sabalenka (L) and Iga Swiatek are the top two seeds on the women's side at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at Wimbledon live on their respective channels and sites:

United Kingdom - Eurosport & BBC

Africa - Canal Plus International

Asia (excluding China, Japan & India) - Eclat

Australia - Nine Network

Belgium - Eurosport

Brazil - ESPN Brazil & TV Globo

Canada - TSN & RDS (French)

China - iQIYI, SMG (Shanghai) & CCTV5 (Mandarin)

Croatia - SportKlub

Czech Republic - Eurosport

Denmark - DR

France - beIN Sports France

Germany - Sky Deutschland

Greece - Nova

India - Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 & Star Sports Select HD

Italy - Super Tennis & Sky Italia

Japan - WOWOW & NHK

Kazakhstan - S Sport, Qazsport & Setanta Sports

Latin/South American - ESPN Latin America

Middle East - beIN Sports MENA

New Zealand - Sky NZ

Norway - Eurosport

Poland - Polsat

Serbia - RTS & SportKlub

Spain - Telefonica/Movistar +

Switzerland - SRG/SSR TV (RTS, RSI, SRF)

United States - ESPN & Tennis Channel

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

