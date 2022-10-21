Coco Gauff vs Victoria Azarenka: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Guadalajara Open 2022

World No. 7 Coco Gauff and two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka are set for a quarterfinal showdown at the 2022 Guadalajara Open on Friday.

Following a first-round bye, Gauff defeated a couple of Italians to reach the last eight. She scored a 7-6(1), 6-3 win over qualifier Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the second round. The teenager then dispatched Martina Trevisan 6-0, 6-3 in a rematch of their French Open semifinal from earlier this year.

Gauff has reached the quarterfinals in doubles alongside Jessica Pegula as well. The American youngster has also booked her spot in the WTA Finals in singles and doubles.

Victoria Azarenka defeated lucky loser Elina Avanesyan 6-4, 6-2 in the first round. She was up against top seed Paula Badosa in the second round and won the first set of their encounter, following which the Spaniard retired due to an illness.

The former World No. 1 then took on Madison Keys in the third round. Azarenka claimed the opening set easily, but failed to close out the proceedings in the second set. She served for the match twice, but Keys went on to take the set in the tie-break. The Belarusian regrouped in the third set, taking it comfortably to win the match.

This will be the first career meeting between Gauff and Azarenka. While the teenager has been one of the most consistent players on the tour this season, the two-time Australian Open champion has had her share of ups and downs. But the Belarusian seems to be back to her best and should make this an exciting contest against the in-form Gauff.

Coco Gauff vs Victoria Azarenka match schedule

The Coco Gauff vs Victoria Azarenka quarterfinal showdown will be the first match of the day at Akron Tennis Stadium on Friday, October 21.

Date: October 21, 2022 (US/Canada/UK), October 22, 2022 (India/Australia).

Time: 2 pm local time/ 7 pm GMT/ 3 pm ET/ 12:30 am IST.

Coco Gauff vs Victoria Azarenka streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

