Coco Gauff yells her heart out as she enjoys Tyler, The Creator's concert after Miami Open heartbreak

Coco Gauff shared a sneak peek of enjoying the concert of the American rapper and singer Tyler, the Creator. The player's Miami Open campaign came to an end on March 25.

Gauff couldn't advance further than the third round of the Miami tournament after getting defeated by Magda Linette with a score of 6-4, 6-4. Ahead of this tournament, the 21-year-old faced the same fate at the Indian Wells, the Dubai Tennis Championships, and the Qatar Open, as she witnessed early loss in each of them.

However, after the heartbreaking loss at the Miami Open, Gauff was seen having the time of her life at Tyler, the Creator's concert in Miami. She shared a bunch of videos on her Instagram story, where she was seen yelling her heart out and vibing to his songs. In the first story, she shared a video of the singer on the stage featuring her voice in the background. The story's caption read:

"Ignore me yelling lol," wrote Coco Gauff.

Gauff's Instagram story

She shared another video in her story of the crowd cheering and shouting for the singer.

Gauff's Instagram story

Following this, in the third story, she again shared a video of her and the crowd singing in chorus. Opening up about her experience of the concert, she wrote:

"Lollll goodnight, I will never get over this."

Gauff's Instagram story

Coco Gauff opened up about her loss at the Miami Open

In the post-match interview, Coco Gauff made her feelings known about her loss in the third round at the Miami Open. She admitted that it wasn't a great day for her and opened up about the things that she could have done better during the match. Along with this, she reflected on her tournament, stating that the first two matches were good for her (as quoted by The Palm Beach Post).

"Yeah, it wasn’t great today. It hasn’t been the last two weeks. I’m trying to figure that out," said Coco Gauff. "Everything. Serve, return, forehand, backhand, honestly. One of those days I just felt off on everything on the court.”

She added:

“There’s moments I’ve been playing great (like) the last two matches. First set, I knew it wasn’t a great set for me. But it was 6-4 and so many double faults and unforced errors, I felt if I could raise my level a bit, it could be 6-4 in my direction. I was able to get up an early break but didn’t consolidate it.’’

She further opened up about the pressure she has been feeling and said:

“It’s something I’m used to. I’m looking forward to the clay season. It’s always part of the season I can reset and do better. The hardcourt season is over for me."

Coco Gauff started her 2025 season by competing in the United Cup, where she defeated Poland's Iga Swiatek in the final round, bringing the trophy home.

