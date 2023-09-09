"Cold" - Nick Kyrgios reacts to Novak Djokovic imitating Ben Shelton's phone celebration after US Open SF win

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has reacted to his good friend Novak Djokovic imitating Ben Shelton's phone celebration in the 2023 US Open semifinals.

Djokovic advanced to his 10th US Open final and 36th Major final with a 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(4) win over Shelton at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday night.

A year after he was unable to travel to the United States due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19, the Serb is one victory away from a fourth title at Flushing Meadows and his 24th Grand Slam title overall.

Following the match's conclusion, Djokovic grabbed everyone's attention with a phone-hanging gesture, something Shelton had done numerous times during the past fortnight.

In light of this, Nick Kyrgios took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to the incident.

"COLD," Kyrgios wrote, adding snowflake emojis.

"I thought it was very original" - Novak Djokovic on copying Ben Shelton's celebration

2023 US Open men's semifinals.

Novak Djokovic attended a press conference following his victory over Ben Shelton and explained why he mimicked the American's phone celebration gesture. The Serb claimed that he "stole" it because he thought it was very "original."

"I just love Ben's celebration (smiling). I thought it was very original, and I copied him. I stole his celebration (smiling)," he said.

When asked about his thoughts on having a shot at matching Margaret Court's historic 24 Grand Slam titles, the 36-year-old said he isn't thinking too much about it and that every Grand Slam final he is in is another chance to create history.

"Not really, to be honest. I'm not thinking about that," he said. "I'm aware that, you know, these kind of occasions where I play in a Grand Slam final at this stage is almost like a present that, you know, I need to accept and try to make the most out of it."

"I was very close to make the 24 in London, but, you know, lost to a better player on that day in a close five-set match. So I understand I'm, you know, every time in a Grand Slam final it's another shot for history, you know, and I'm aware of it, and of course I'm very proud of it. But again, I don't have much time nor do I allow myself to reflect on these things," he added.

The soon-to-be World No.1 will go head-to-head with his old rival Daniil Medvedev in the final on Sunday (September 10). It was the Russian who thwarted Djokovic's chances at achieving the Calendar Slam in 2021, defeating him in straight sets in the final in New York.

