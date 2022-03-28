"Combo of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic here": Tennis fans react to Jeffrey John Wolf's stunning left-handed forehand winner at the 2022 Miami Open

American qualifier Jeffrey John Wolf recently hit an amazing forehand winner during his clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 Miami Open, drawing him comparisons to Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. The eye-catching thing about the same was that despite being a right-handed player, the American hit a left-handed forehand winner instead of a conventional backhand.

Although Jeffrey John Wolf lost to World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round of the 2022 Miami Open on Saturday, the American gained a lot of fans with his exceptional shot that he hit during the second set of the match. Tsitsipas emerged as the winner of the match, registering his 50th Masters victory on the ATP tour.

TENNIS @Tennis



recorded the 50th Masters 1000 win of his career tonight, defeating American J.J. Wolf in Miami, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-1.



Tsitsipas is just the 8th player born in 1990 or later to reach that milestone, and the 1st born in 1998 or later to do it. MASTERS 1000 WIN #50 @steftsitsipas recorded the 50th Masters 1000 win of his career tonight, defeating American J.J. Wolf in Miami, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-1.Tsitsipas is just the 8th player born in 1990 or later to reach that milestone, and the 1st born in 1998 or later to do it. MASTERS 1000 WIN #50❗@steftsitsipas recorded the 50th Masters 1000 win of his career tonight, defeating American J.J. Wolf in Miami, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-1.Tsitsipas is just the 8th player born in 1990 or later to reach that milestone, and the 1st born in 1998 or later to do it.

Let's look at some of the fans' reactions to Wolf's brilliant left-handed forehand winner-

A Twitter user liked Wolf's shot to such an extent that he called him the "frontrunner for the Stone Cold Shot of the Year. "

"Stone cold shot of the year frontrunner from JJ Wolf," he tweeted.

Another user also described the forehand as the "shot of the year," highlighting that he has never "seen a cleaner left-handed winner from a right-handed player."

"Shot of the year. Not sure I’ve ever seen a cleaner left handed winner from a right handed player," he wrote.

Matthew Willis @mattracquet Shot of the year. Not sure I’ve ever seen a cleaner left handed winner from a right handed player Shot of the year. Not sure I’ve ever seen a cleaner left handed winner from a right handed player https://t.co/rs6KeIS2sX

A popular tennis stats site, The Big 3, also lauded Wolf's great shot, calling it the "combo of both Nadal's and Djokovic's" shots.

"Combo of Nadal and Djokovic here," The Big 3 tweeted.

Similarly, many more users also took a moment to hail Wolf's incredible forehand winner. While some compared him to Nadal's forehand hook, others felt just speechless, wondering how the American pulled it off.

"The finishing shot is like a famous forehand hook," one user commented.

"SHOT OF THE YEAR! From JJ Wolf. A two-handed backhand switched to solo left grip for a down the line winner...full stretch! SICK SICK SICK!" another user tweeted.

Pamela Maldonado @pamelam35



A two-handed backhand switched to solo left grip for a down the line winner...full stretch! SICK SICK SICK!





SHOT OF THE YEAR! From JJ WolfA two-handed backhand switched to solo left grip for a down the line winner...full stretch! SICK SICK SICK! SHOT OF THE YEAR! From JJ WolfA two-handed backhand switched to solo left grip for a down the line winner...full stretch! SICK SICK SICK!🔥🐺https://t.co/7zxEhelvNU

Jeffrey John Wolf put up a great fight against Stefanos Tsitsipas after a one-sided contest at the 2022 Acapulco Open

Jeffrey John Wolf with Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 Miami Open

This was not the first time Jeffrey John Wolf was locking horns against Tsistipas this year. The two crossed each other's paths in the pre-quarterfinals of the 2022 Acapulco Open, where the Greek player thrashed the American in straight sets and even bageled him in the second set, winning the match in just 47 minutes. Wolf managed to win just a single game, losing with a final scoreline of 6-1, 6-0.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis 47 minutes



Stefanos Tsitsipas has sealed the fastest win of his career: 6-1 6-0 vs Wolf in Acapulco. No time to sweat. 47 minutesStefanos Tsitsipas has sealed the fastest win of his career: 6-1 6-0 vs Wolf in Acapulco. No time to sweat. 😳 47 minutes 😳Stefanos Tsitsipas has sealed the fastest win of his career: 6-1 6-0 vs Wolf in Acapulco. No time to sweat. https://t.co/SvFXp242La

However, the American qualifier came up prepared this year and put up an incredible fight against the World No. 5 player. Despite losing the first set 6-4, he pulled off the second set from Tsitsipas after surviving a close tie-breaker, winning the set 7-6(5).

Unfortunately, he failed to carry forward his momentum in the subsequent set, where Tsitsipas completely destroyed him, winning the deciding set 6-1, and thus winning the match.

The Greek player will next encounter Australia's Alex de Minaur in the third round of the 2022 Miami Open on Monday.

Also Read: Stefanos Tsitsipas watches NBA match between LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks at the Crypto.com Arena

Edited by Rohit Mishra