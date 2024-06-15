"Come on champ" - Stan Wawrinka, Denis Shapovalov, Prakash Amritraj & Donna Vekic react to Novak Djokovic hitting gym just a week after knee surgery

Stan Wawrinka, Denis Shapovalov, Prakash Amritraj, and Donna Vekic recently reacted to Novak Djokovic undergoing gym sessions just a week after his knee surgery. The Serb suffered a medial meniscus tear in his right knee during the French Open, which saw him eventually withdraw from the tournament. He also

Djokovic hasn't been having the best of years and is yet to win a title this season. His year went from bad to worse when he suffered the aforementioned injury during his fourth-round match against Francisco Cerundolo. Despite the injury, the 37-year-old completed the match and ended up defeating the Argentine in a brutal five-setter that lasted over four hours.

However, he announced his withdrawal from the tournament ahead of his quarterfinal against Casper Ruud, which saw him lose the No.1 ranking to Jannik SInner. Djokovic then shared an update to his fans to announce that he had sccessfully undergone surgery on his knee.

"In the past day, I had to make some tough decisions after sustaining a meniscus tear during my last match. I’m still processing it all but I am happy to update you that the surgery went well. I am so appreciative of the team of doctors who have been by my side, as well as the overwhelming support I have received from my fans,"the Serb said.

"I’m going to do my best to be healthy and fit to return to the court as soon as possible. My love for this sport is strong and the desire to compete at the highest level is what keeps me going. Idemooo," he added.

Djokovic recently shared a video on Instagram hitting the gym merely a week after the surgery as he looked to return to his peak condition ahead of Wimbledon and the Olympics.

The tennis fraternity reacted to the 24-time Major champion's video as they cheered him on on his way to recovery. This included the likes of Stan Wawrinka, Denis Shapovalovva, Prakash Amritraj, and Donna Vekic.

"I'll try to use this opportunity as best possible" - Novak Djokovic on Paris Olympics

The Serb at the French Open

After winning the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year back in April, Novak Djokovic admitted during a press conference that he was not sure whether he would have another chance to play at the Olympics and wanted to make the most out of the upcoming edition in Paris. The Serb, however, did express his desire to play till the LA Olympics in 2028.

"I hope I can be healthy and fit and I hope I can play my best tennis because at the end of the day, who knows if I get another chance to play the Olympic games. They only come every four years. I said recently that I would really want to play at least till LA Olympic Games, but you never know, you know at this stage what can happen or how far I can go. So I'll try to use this opportunity as best possible," Djokovic said.

Djokovic's best result at the Olympics came on his debut in 2008 when he defeated James Blake to win the bronze medal. He reached the semifinals of the 2012 edition in London following wins over Fabio Fognini, Andy Roddick, Lleyton Hewitt and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. Here, the Serb lost 7-5, 7-5 to eventual gold medalist Andy Murray.

Djokovic had a disappointing outing at the 2016 Rio Olympics, as he lost to Juan Martin del Potro in the very first round. In the Tokyo Games, he reached the semifinals without dropping a single set, beating Hugo Dellien, Jan-Lennard Struff, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Kei Nishikori.

Here, the Serb lost 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 to Alexander Zverev before suffering a 4-6, 7-6(6), 3-6 defeat to Pablo Carreno Busta in the bronze medal match.

