"Come on, OK? There cannot be possibly that many GOATs”- Roger Federer on the comparing the accomplishments of the 'Big 3'

Roger Federer played down the GOAT debate among the 'Big 3' - which included him, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic. He stated that the trio of players shouldn't constantly compare them, adding that he felt each player was unique in their own way.

Federer likened the comparisons to his twin daughters and sons and stated that comparisons seem to occur inadvertently. The 20-time Grand Slam champion went on to add that each member of the Big 3 has had their own journey and all of them have made each other better as they have pushed themselves to the limits.

“People always like to compare. I see it every day with my twins. Without wanting, you compare them. You shouldn’t — ever,” Federer said during an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday.

“Naturally, we do the same in tennis. ... I am my own career, my own player, that needed those challenges. They needed a challenger like myself. We made each other better. So at the end of the day, we’ll all shake hands and be like, ‘That was awesome.’ Now is somebody going to be happier than the other? I mean, in moments, maybe,” he added.

The trio of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have had glorious respective careers and have won a total of 63 Grand Slam titles between them. Federer observed that it is difficult to find a yardstick by which the GOAT debate among the Big 3 could be put to bed.

“I always say it’s wonderful to be part of that selective group,” he added. “How can you compare? What’s better? To win when you’re old or when you’re young? I have no idea, you know. Is it better to win on clay or grass? Don’t know. Is it better to have super dominant years or come back from injury? I don’t know,” he said. “It really is impossible to grasp.”

Everybody calling each other ‘GOAT.’ ‘GOAT.’ ‘GOAT.’ ‘GOAT.’ ‘GOAT.’ ‘GOAT.’ I’m like, Come on, OK? There cannot be possibly that many ‘GOATs,’” Federer said, “In Switzerland, we have a lot of them, but they’re in the fields.”

The Swiss former World No. 1 will play his final pro tennis match with Rafael Nadal on Friday against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock in the doubles tie on Day 1

They will go down as the greatest - Roger Federer on Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

The Big 3. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Roger Federer will have Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic on his side for Team Europe in the Laver Cup. However, the Swiss tennis legend has had to face the duo in some of the biggest matches of his career.

Roger Federer claimed that Nadal and Djokovic will go down as the greatest athletes in the sport.

The 41-year-old added, “What I know is they are truly amazing and greats of the game and forever and will go down as one of the — maybe THE — greatest.”

