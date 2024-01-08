"Comeback year?" - Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden reacts to his father's first tennis training session in over a year 

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden Agassi recently reacted to his father's first training session in over a year, asking whether this was going to be his comeback year.

Agassi is widely considered as one of the greatest players of all time. In his illustrious career, he won eight Grand Slam titles, 17 Masters titles and an Olympic Gold. The former World No. 1 was the first man to win all 4 Majors on three different surfaces and was a part of the Davis Cup winning team in 1990, 1992 and 1995.

Agassi recently posted a video of his first training session in over a year on social media, where he can be seen hitting crunching backhands. He also joked that he could have achieved something in the sport.

"First hit in over a year. Maybe I could have done something in this 🎾 game…," Agassi posted on Instagram.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden Gil, who is a budding baseball player, commented on the post, asking his father whether it was going to be his comeback year.

"Comeback year?? 🫢🫢🔥🔥🔥," Jaden wrote.

How Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf met

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi have been married for 22 years

Andre Agassi tied the knot with fellow tennis player Steffi Graf on October 22, 2001, with only their mothers present as witnesses. They have two children - a son Jaden Gil, who was born four days after the couple's wedding, and a daughter Jaz Elle who was born on October 3, 2003. The family lives together in Las Vegas.

“I’ve had a crush on Steffi since I first saw her doing an interview on French TV, I was thunderstruck, dazzled by her understated grace, her effortless beauty,” Agassi opened up in his memoir.

Agassi tried to send Graf a text after the 1991 French Open but received no response.

“But she didn’t respond,” he shared in his book.

However, Agassi would formally meet his future wife after winning the 1992 Wimbledon, which was also the American's first Grand Slam title. Graf won the ladies singles title the same year and the two met at the Wimbledon Ball. Agassi also bought a new tuxedo for the occasion.

“I don’t get to dance with Steffi, but there will be a kind of consolation match: a formal introduction. I look forward to it all night. Then it happens,. Shaking her hand, I tell Steffi that I tried to reach her at last year’s French Open and I hope she didn’t misunderstand my intentions. I say, I’d really love to talk with you some time.”

