Comebacks in Madrid and Basel, Wimbledon with no COVID restrictions: A day to celebrate for Federer, Nadal and Djokovic fans

The great rivalry between Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will soon be enjoyed once again on the tour as Federer recently announced his long awaited comeback.

Nadal will also return to action this week following a five-week layoff and Djokovic will be allowed to defend his title at Wimbledon with the easing of COVID restrictions.

Federer announces tournament comeback in Basel

Federer, who has been away from action for more than a year due to knee surgery, is set to make his tournament return at his home event in Basel on Oct. 25. He has earlier announced his participation in his brainchild tournament, the Laver Cup, in September.

Federer last saw action in Wimbledon in July last year where he dropped a shock 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0 loss to Hubert Hurkacz. Federer later said that he hurt himself further during the grass court season and thus underwent an operation on his right knee – the third in a span of one and a half years.

Fans could not hold back their excitement about Federer's comeback.

User @failedcupcakes wrote, "The king has returned."

Meanwhile, @0maylily0 posted a GIF of three people rejoicing with the caption, "We RF fans right now."

A certain @lizzieRF20 commented, "That's the nicest thing I have heard in 2022 so far. (Music emojis) to my ears."

LIZZ1O3E @lizzieRF20 @TennisTV 🏽 🏽 🏽 to my ears @rogerfederer Thats the nicest thing I have heard in 2022 so farto my ears @TennisTV @rogerfederer Thats the nicest thing I have heard in 2022 so far😃😃😃💞💞💞🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🎼🎼🎼to my ears

The 20-time Grand Slam champion posted on his Instagram story that he is "looking forward to playing back home."

Tennis TV @TennisTV



's last visit to Basel ended with the trophy and a lot of emotion.... Not a dry eye in the house @rogerfederer 's last visit to Basel ended with the trophy and a lot of emotion.... Not a dry eye in the house 😥@rogerfederer's last visit to Basel ended with the trophy and a lot of emotion.... https://t.co/62SC9DBRGL

Nadal will return in Madrid slated to begin this week

Rafael Nadal begins short Roland Garros preparation in Madrid.

Nadal will make his return to Madrid after being sidelined for five weeks due to a rib stress fracture he incurred in the final at Indian Wells.

The 13-time Roland Garros titlist made the announcement on his Twitter account.

"Despite having a short preparation and facing a difficult event, I can't wait to play at home, where we don't have many chances to do so. I'll try to do my best. See you in Madrid!" said Nadal.

Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal

A tratar de hacerlo de la mejor manera posible 🏻



Nos vemos en Madrid A pesar de llegar justo de preparación y ser difícil, tengo muchas ganas de jugar y jugar en casa ya que las oportunidades son pocas.A tratar de hacerlo de la mejor manera posibleNos vemos en Madrid A pesar de llegar justo de preparación y ser difícil, tengo muchas ganas de jugar y jugar en casa ya que las oportunidades son pocas. A tratar de hacerlo de la mejor manera posible 💪🏻Nos vemos en Madrid 😉 https://t.co/tiD5m6lWle

The Madrid Open also welcomed the return of its five-time champion.

#MMOPEN @MutuaMadridOpen



We're delighted to welcome back our five-time Mutua Madrid Open champion



Can't wait to see you in the Caja Mágica!



@RafaelNadal | @atptour | #MMOPEN Rafa is coming!We're delighted to welcome back our five-time Mutua Madrid Open championCan't wait to see you in the Caja Mágica! Rafa is coming! We're delighted to welcome back our five-time Mutua Madrid Open champion 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆Can't wait to see you in the Caja Mágica!@RafaelNadal | @atptour | #MMOPEN https://t.co/e9F90DNoVp

Nadal's supporters were thrilled with the news, with @ariel891115 saying, "Can't wait. Vamos Rafa" and @SagarTi45256539 already anticipating Nadal's 37th Masters title.

Djokovic set to defend Wimbledon title as COVID restrictions ease

Novak Djokovic looks to defend his titles in the next two majors.

World No. 1 Djokovic's vaccination status prevented him from defending his Australian Open title last January. But as Wimbledon announced the non-requirement of vaccination for players, Djokovic could now do in London what he failed to do in Australia following his deportation.

Last month, the Serb was cleared to defend his reign at Roland Garros as France lifted COVID restrictions.

The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast Novak Djokovic won’t have any issues playing Wimbledon this year as things stand.



Wimbledon does not plan to implement any Covid-19 restrictions regardless of vaccination status. Novak Djokovic won’t have any issues playing Wimbledon this year as things stand. Wimbledon does not plan to implement any Covid-19 restrictions regardless of vaccination status.

Djokovic has played sparingly this year and has only seen action in three tournaments so far, the last one in the Serbia Open where he lost to Andrey Rublev in the final 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-0.

User @settenisok on Twitter celebrated the return of the Big 3 saying, "You may like one of them more, but there is no denying that tennis is much better with all three."

Set Tenis @settenisok Federer jugará Basilea

Nadal vuelve en Madrid

Djokovic puede jugar Wimbledon



Te podrá gustar más uno de lo ellos pero no se puede negar que el tenis es muchísimo mejor con los tres. Federer jugará BasileaNadal vuelve en MadridDjokovic puede jugar WimbledonTe podrá gustar más uno de lo ellos pero no se puede negar que el tenis es muchísimo mejor con los tres. ✅ Federer jugará Basilea✅ Nadal vuelve en Madrid✅ Djokovic puede jugar WimbledonTe podrá gustar más uno de lo ellos pero no se puede negar que el tenis es muchísimo mejor con los tres. https://t.co/JhWuC6Vn8C

Edited by Keshav Gopalan