"Coming back to take her place at the top, the WTA girlies should be scared" - Naomi Osaka gearing up for 2024 comeback excites fans

Naomi Osaka has stirred excitement among tennis fans by sharing a glimpse of her latest training session as she diligently prepares for her highly anticipated comeback to the tour in 2024.

Osaka last competed on the tour at the Pan Pacific Open in September 2022. In July, the former World No. 1 and her long-time boyfriend Cordae welcomed their first child, a daughter named Shai. She has since been gearing up for her comeback, frequently offering peeks into her training on social media.

The four-time Grand Slam champion is set to make her return at the Brisbane International, in the lead-up to the Australian Open. The WTA 500 event is scheduled to commence on December 31.

Naomi Osaka recently drew the attention of tennis fans by sharing a clip of her latest training session, capturing her powerful groundstrokes and impressive court coverage.

"Training," she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Several fans expressed their excitement for Osaka's impending comeback and cautioned the current WTA stars to brace themselves for her return to the tour.

"Mama coming back to take her place at the top. The WTA girlies should be scared rn," one fan posted.

"I love how everyone just watched one short clip of Naomi hitting 4 forehands and 2 backhands and collectively agreeing that she's coming for the girls," another fan chimed in.

Osaka's powerful forehand, in particular, captivated fans' interest.

"Can't wait to see her whack the girlies off the court," one fan commented.

"Urgh the racquet head speed," another fan wrote.

One user claimed that the 26-year-old was poised to win her third Australian Open title based on her training.

"Oh yeah Australian Open is hers," the user posted.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Naomi Osaka will '100%' re-enter WTA Top 10 in 2024, says Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci

Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci recently reiterated his belief that Naomi Osaka will re-enter the top 10 in the WTA rankings upon her comeback to the tour in 2024.

He cited her record as a four-time Grand Slam champion and asserted that her vast experience would allow her to regain her confidence and resume her winning ways.

"Was asked again if I still think Naomi Osaka can be top ten by the end of the year. 100%. Once she gets back into the battle and feels the Pain of losing in the Beginning the 4time Grand Slam Champ will dig deep in that treasure trove of Confidence and do Major league Winning," Macci posted on X (formerly Twitter) in May.

Macci expressed confidence in Osaka's ability to reclaim a spot in the top 10 previously as well. He firmly stated his belief that she would retain her powerful groundstrokes, explosive serve, and overall talent, which make her a formidable opponent on the court.

"Naomi Osaka next year will 100% skyrocket back into the top ten. You do not lose the talent the laser groundies or that explosive serve to play right thru the field. Fitness and overall confidence takes time but with Four Slams in her back pocket she has been there done that," Macci posted on X (formerly Twitter).

