"Coming out of the woodwork to coach Djokovic?";"Telling us you’re winning Wimbledon" - Fans react to Roger Federer's cryptic 'coming soon' update

Roger Federer's latest cryptic post on social media stating that he would be coming soon has led to a flurry of speculation among fans with some suggesting that he would become the coach of Novak Djokovic.

The Serb recently parted ways with former World No. 2 Goran Ivanisevic after six years working together, during which, they won 12 Grand Slams.

Shortly after, Federer shared a post on X, which indicated that something was "coming soon".

Several fans reacted to the Swiss' post, with one stating that he was "coming out of the woodwork" to coach Novak Djokovic.

"Federer coming out of the woodwork to coach Djokovic?" a fan wrote on X in reaction to the Swiss meastro's post.

"Soon you are going to somewhere that looks like trees? treesare green. grass is also green. wimbledon has grass. so you’re telling us that you’re winning wimbledon SO TRUE KING," a fan said.

Fans, however, said that it is unlikely that Roger Federer would coach Novak Djokovic given the intense rivalry between the two legends.

"Why? He has a happy retirement and Djokovic is rude. Quote from Goran last year "He shouts at us for no reason!" You must be joking which I think u are. He is a billionaire man and at peace," a fan said.

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have won a combined 25 hard-court Grand Slams

The Swiss in action at US Open 2018

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have had a storied rivalry dating back to 2006 and the legends have won a combined 25 hard court Grand Slam titles between them. While the Serb has won 14 hard court Grand Slam trophies (10 Australian Open and four US Open titles), the Swiss has won 11 (Six Australian Open and five US Open titles).

The duo have mostly met on hard courts with 38 out of the total 50 matches between them taking place on the surface. Novak Djokovic leads Roger Federer 20-18 on hard courts.

The Serb also leads the Swiss in Grand Slam finals with a scoreline of 4-1. The only time Federer beat his rival in a Major title clash was at the 2007 US Open.

Novak Djokovic has a strong record against Roger Federer at Wimbledon, where the Swiss maestro won a record eight singles titles. The Serb beat the Swiss in three Wimbledon finals, namely 2014, 2015 and 2019.

